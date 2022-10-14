Former Limerick football manager Billy Lee chasing a Kerry SFC county final spot

FORMER Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee is hoping to help guide Feale Rangers into the Garveys SuperValu Kerry Senior Football Championship Final this Saturday.

In mid-August Lee departed his Limerick role after six years and has since joined up with the north Kerry divisional side.

This Saturday evening, Feale Rangers play Mid Kerry live on RTE2 television from Austin Stack Park at 7.15pm.

The two divisional sides are bidding to reach a Kerry SFC final against Dingle or East Kerry, who are incidentally managed by former Limerick minor and U20 football manager Jerry O'Sullivan.

And, Lee is not the only Limerick man or indeed Newcastle West man in the Feale Rangers management - recently appointed Limerick U20 football manager Shane Kelly is the team coach under manager John James Buckley.

Feale Rangers are looking to reach a first county final since 2007.

Prior to this season, Rangers were without a win in the championship since 2017 and hadn't won back-to-back games since 2013.

They have now beaten champions Austin Stacks, St Brendans, South Kerry and Templenoe to reach the semi finals.

Feale Rangers reached six county finals between 1977 and 1985 and winning in 1978 and '80. They were also beaten finalists in '99 before winning their third title in 2007. They draw players mostly from Listowel Emmets, Duagh, Finuge and Moyvane.