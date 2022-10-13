In Pictures: Na Piarsaigh win club football derby with Mungret to reach Limerick IFC final

NA Piarsaigh are now one win away from making an immediate return into the Limerick senior club football ranks.
The Caherdavin win were relegated last season but have now booked their place in the Limerick IFC final against Dromcollogher-Broadford or St Senans.
Na Piarsaigh defeated Mungret in their semi final last weekend and photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
