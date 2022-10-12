Limerick GAA set for five officer elections at Annual Convention as nominations close

THERE are five contests set for Limerick GAA's Annual Convention after the close of nominations for officer roles on the 2023 County Board executive.

Six sitting officers are departing their current roles due to the ‘five year rule' - Chairman John Cregan, Assistant-Chairman Seamus McNamara, Treasurer Liam Bourke, Assistant-Treasurer Sean Burke, Assistant-Secretary Eamonn Phelan and PRO Hugh Murphy.

All bar Liam Bourke are nominated for different roles.

There won't be an election for Bourke's role of Treasurer with Sean Burke (Crecora-Manister) unopposed for the role - he was the out-going Assistant-Treasurer.

West Limerick duo Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys) and Seamus Twomey (Granagh-Ballingarry) go head-to-head for the Limerick GAA chairman position to replace John Cregan, who moves unopposed into one of the two roles as Munster Council delegate.

McNamara is the out-going Assistant-Chairman, while Twomey is the out-going Munster Council delegate.

In total 11 candidates are nominated for the five roles that require elections - Ahane's Mary Hassett is the only female on this list.

Across the total of 16 officer positions, Bruff's Veronica Callinan (Irish Officer) is the only current female.

Unless there are withdrawals, there will be elections for the roles of Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Assistant-Secretary, Assistant-Treasurer and PRO.

The Limerick GAA Annual Convention will take place on Monday December 12 and the elections will be conducted by postal vote with a deadline of December 2.

Each club in Limerick has two votes, while their respective County Board delegate also has a vote - all to be returned by registered post to a PO Box. The votes will be counted by returning officer Kieran Lehane (Limerick City and County Council), Kieran Leddy (Munster GAA CEO) and Liam Bourke (out-going Limerick GAA Treasurer).

The results of the postal vote won't be made public until Annual Convention on December 12.

2023 Limerick County Board nominations

Chairman: Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys), Seamus Twomey (Granagh-Ballingarry).

Vice-Chairman: Pat Davoren (Ballybrown), Frank Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Emmett O'Brien (Kilidmo-Pallaskenry).

Assistant-Secretary: Mary Hassett (Ahane), Hugh Murphy (Blackrock).

Treasurer: Sean Burke (Crecora-Manister).

Assistant-Treasurer: Gerry Philips (Monagea), Jim Enright (Askeaton).

Coaching Officer: Pat Donnelly (South Liberties).

Irish Officer: Veronica Callinan (Bruff).

PRO: Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks), Aidan Ryan (Na Piarsaigh).

Munster Council Delegates (2): John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford) and Denis Carroll (South Liberties).

Central Council Delegate: Paul Foley (Patrickswell).

Football Committee Chairman: Wayne Fitzgerald (Gerald Griffins).

Childrens Officer: Gerry McNamara (Mungret).

Youth Officer: Pat Davoren (Ballybrown).

Development Officer: Ger Corkery (Knockaderry).

Secretary: Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock).