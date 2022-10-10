Limerick select new inter-county U20 and minor football managements

LIMERICK will have new inter-county managements at U20 and minor football level for 2023.

The new set-ups are to be ratified at the October County Board meeting this Tuesday evening in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

Shane Kelly is to be the new U20 manager, while John Ryan is the new minor manager.

Newcastle West's Kelly was a selector under Billy Lee's Limerick senior footballers in recent years and has coached at club level across the county, mostly recently with Gerald Griffins, St Senans and Newcastle West.

He will have James Kelly (Newcastle West) and Mikey Lyons (Adare) as football coaches, with selectors Damien Fitzgibbon (St Senans), John O'Grady (Oola) and John Lynch (Gerald Griffins) and Dermot Dineen (Monaleen) as goalkeeping coach.

New manager Kelly was previously involved with the Limerick U21 side in 2018 when a coach to the Martin Horgan managed side.

Limerick 2023 minor football manager John Ryan is returning for a second spell at this grade having previously held the role in 2017.

In 2018, Ryan managed the Limerick Ladies Football side to All-Ireland Junior Championship honours. He has been involved in the Limerick Underage Football Academy in recent seasons as well as managing Lissycasey in the Clare SFC for the last three years.

Ryan will have a backroom that contains Liam O'Connell (Mungret), John Francis Murphy (Fr Caseys), Pakie O'Gorman (Cratloe) and Brendan Donnelly (Bruff).