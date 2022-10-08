Search

08 Oct 2022

Promotion chase down to four as semi final line-up completed in the Limerick Premier IHC

Limerick Premier IHC proves hugely competitive with six teams still in hunt for semi finals

Monaleen's Simon Griffin looks to break clear of Newcastle West's Con Hayes and Ruadhan O'Connor during their Premier IHC encounter PICTURE | Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE race for promotion into the Limerick senior hurling ranks is down to four teams after the seventh and concluding round of group games in the Lyons of Limerick Premier intermediate club hurling championship this Saturday afternoon.

In next weekend's semi finals, Monaleen will play Effin and Newcastle West will play Bruff.

The quartet are battling to replace relegated Blackrock in the 2023 Limerick SHC.

Before today's final round games, the relegation of Knockainy out of the Premier IHC was already confirmed.

But six teams did enter the final round with a chance of a semi final spot - ultimately Glenroe and Dromin-Athlacca missing out.

Monaleen finish as table toppers with five wins and one draw from seven outings. Relegated down from the senior grade last season, the Castletroy outfit are still on track for an immediate return.

Today they had a 1-22 to 0-11 win over Effin and as luck would have it the pair will meet again next weekend in the semi finals.

Newcastle West ensured their place back in the last four with a 3-20 to 1-7 win over Knockainey.

Bruff had a 2-21 to 1-14 win over Cappamore to ensure their progress.

When Bruff and Newcastle West met in round five in early August, the west Limerick side were 0-19 to 1-14 winners.

Dromin-Athlacca defeated Glenroe 2-13 to 0-14 today in a result that ends the season for both.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media