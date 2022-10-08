Promotion chase down to four as semi final line-up completed in the Limerick Premier IHC

Monaleen's Simon Griffin looks to break clear of Newcastle West's Con Hayes and Ruadhan O'Connor during their Premier IHC encounter PICTURE | Brendan Gleeson
THE race for promotion into the Limerick senior hurling ranks is down to four teams after the seventh and concluding round of group games in the Lyons of Limerick Premier intermediate club hurling championship this Saturday afternoon.
In next weekend's semi finals, Monaleen will play Effin and Newcastle West will play Bruff.
The quartet are battling to replace relegated Blackrock in the 2023 Limerick SHC.
Before today's final round games, the relegation of Knockainy out of the Premier IHC was already confirmed.
But six teams did enter the final round with a chance of a semi final spot - ultimately Glenroe and Dromin-Athlacca missing out.
Monaleen finish as table toppers with five wins and one draw from seven outings. Relegated down from the senior grade last season, the Castletroy outfit are still on track for an immediate return.
Today they had a 1-22 to 0-11 win over Effin and as luck would have it the pair will meet again next weekend in the semi finals.
Newcastle West ensured their place back in the last four with a 3-20 to 1-7 win over Knockainey.
Bruff had a 2-21 to 1-14 win over Cappamore to ensure their progress.
When Bruff and Newcastle West met in round five in early August, the west Limerick side were 0-19 to 1-14 winners.
Dromin-Athlacca defeated Glenroe 2-13 to 0-14 today in a result that ends the season for both.
