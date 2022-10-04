Search

04 Oct 2022

Ardscoil Ris begin Dean Ryan Cup Munster junior hurling campaign against Tipperary rivals

Ardscoil Ris

Jerome O'Connell

04 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’S Ardscoil Ris set out on their TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior A Hurling Championship campaign this Wednesday.

The Limerick city secondary school play Nenagh CBS in the Dean Ryan Cup quarter final this October 5 in Dolla, Co Tipperary at 1.30.

The winner will advance to a semi final tie with St Colmans of Fermoy or Rice College, Ennis.

Last year, Ardscoil Ris reached the final of this Munster Junior Championship - losing to St Flannans of Ennis.

The North Circular Road outfit have won Dean Ryan titles in 2009 and 2016 but have lost their most recent final appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Ardscoil Ris, the only Limerick side playing in the A grade at junior level, are managed by teachers Niall Crowe and Fergal Lyons.

Ardscoil Ris are jointly-captained by James Coughlan and Eoin Carey.

The Limerick city side have a 44-man strong - selected from nine different Limerick GAA clubs and four from south-east Clare. 

A number of the current panel remain from last season's final - Darragh Horkan, John O'Connor, Marc O'Brien and Eoin Begley all starters and still eligible.

Also part of the panel are a number of the Limerick side that won the All-Ireland U15 Aarrabawn hurling title during the Summer - including captain Patrick Kearney.

PANEL: Adam Fitzsimons, Brian Connolly, Conor Bermingham, Darragh Horkan, Darragh Jordan, David O'Keeffe, Eoin Brosnan, Harry McGann, Leo Connolly, Michael Duggan, Sean Harrington and Thomas Fitzgerald (all Na Piarsaigh); Cathal O'Doherty, Eoin Carey, Gareth Murphy, Marc O'Brien, Morris Ryan and Sam Mulholland (all Cratloe); Conor Ryan, Jack Cosgrove, John O'Connor, Ronan Butler and Seán Lucey (all Ahane); Ben O'Connell, Cillian Murphy, Cuan Mac Giolla Cearra, Dylan Keogh and Jack O'Halloran (all Sixmilebridge); Conor Ryan, Darragh Gleeson, Eamonn Heffernan and Patrick Kearney (all Adare); Eoin Begley, Michael Collins and Rory Meade (all Clonlara); Cathal Foley, John O'Keeffe and Seán Fitzgerald (all Murroe-Boher); James Coughlan (Ballybrown), Paidi O'Gorman (Bruree), Oisin O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Malachy McKenna (Pallasgreen), Luke Tobin (Parteen), Paddy Gardiner (Patrickswell).

Elsewhere, three Limerick teams play in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior B Hurling Championship.

John The Baptist Community School of Hospital entertain Castletroy College this Friday October 7 at 12.30, while next Monday October 10, Doon's Scoil Na Trioniode Naofa are away to Our Ladys of Templemore at 12.30 - both second round games.

