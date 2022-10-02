South Limerick derby in relegation play-off in senior football championship

SOUTH Limerick will lose a senior football club this Sunday afternoon with Ballylanders and Galbally meeting in the relegation play-off in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC.

The play-off final takes place in Kilfinane this October 2 at 2pm.

Last year the neighbours met in the relegation play-off semi final - Ballylanders winning 1-13 to 0-11.

Ballylanders will be hoping to extend their stay in the Limerick SFC into a 25th year in 2023.

They also contested the relegation play-off final in 2016 when they overcame Pallasgreen to secure their status.

It's only 2020 since four-time champions Ballylanders last contested the Limerick SFC final - losing to Adare.

Ballylanders lost their four opening games in the championship before defeating Galtee Gaels last weekend to boost confidence.

Last weekend Galbally faced Oola in a winner-takes-all tie and that defeat sent them back into the relegation play-off where they had to beat Na Piarsaigh last year to avoid the drop down to the intermediate grade.

The side in black and white are now in their fourth year up in the senior grade – the same as their previous stay from 2011-14.

Galbally lost their final four group games - their only positive result a round one draw with Claughaun on July 1.

Sunday October 2 fixtures

County Senior Football Championship Relegation Final

Ballylanders v Galbally in Kilfinane at 2pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Kilbreedy at 1pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Relegation Final

Ballybrown v Monaleen in Mungret at 1pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group Quarter Final

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Camogue Rovers in Fedamore at 11.15am

Banogue v Hospital-Herbertstown in Caherelly at 4pm