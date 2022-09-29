Six teams remain in race to secure promotion from Limerick IFC into senior football ranks

THE last two teams relegated down from the senior ranks are leading the chase for Limerick intermediate club football championship honours.

Both Na Piarsaigh and Dromcollogher-Broadford have finished as table-toppers and move straight into the final four.

Na Piarsaigh are in their first year down in the IFC and reach the semi finals with two wins, a draw and two walkovers, including one last weekend from Glin.

The Caherdavin side will be at least seven weeks without a competitive fixture when they line-up for their semi final.

On the other hand, Dromcollogher-Broadford have four wins from five outings – they were 3-11 to 0-5 winners over Pallasgreen last weekend to seal their progress.

Sean O’Sullivan, Kevin Noonan and Derry McCarthy were goal scorers for the semi final bound side.

In the quarter finals, Gerald Griffins will play St Senans and Mungret will play St Patricks.

Mungret had a 1-15 to 3-6 win over Gerald Griffins to book their spot. Shane Barry scored the winner’s goal while James Killian led with way with seven points.

While St Patricks got a walkover from Bruff, St Senans ensured their progress with a 4-13 to 2-4 win over Crecora-Manister.

In a championship where three of the 12 teams gave walkovers, it’s Bruff who are automatically relegated into the Premier JAFC as they only fulfilled one fixture – a round one loss to Glin.

Saturday October 1 fixtures

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

Gerald Griffins v St Senans in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Mungret St Pauls v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 4pm