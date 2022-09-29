Search

29 Sept 2022

Six teams remain in race to secure promotion from Limerick IFC into senior football ranks

Limerick IFC

Mungret St Pauls' Ciaran Uwatse and Gerald Griffin's Jamie Long battle for possession during last week's Limerick's IFC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

29 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE last two teams relegated down from the senior ranks are leading the chase for Limerick intermediate club football championship honours.

Both Na Piarsaigh and Dromcollogher-Broadford have finished as table-toppers and move straight into the final four.
Na Piarsaigh are in their first year down in the IFC and reach the semi finals with two wins, a draw and two walkovers, including one last weekend from Glin.

The Caherdavin side will be at least seven weeks without a competitive fixture when they line-up for their semi final.
On the other hand, Dromcollogher-Broadford have four wins from five outings – they were 3-11 to 0-5 winners over Pallasgreen last weekend to seal their progress.

Sean O’Sullivan, Kevin Noonan and Derry McCarthy were goal scorers for the semi final bound side.

In the quarter finals, Gerald Griffins will play St Senans and Mungret will play St Patricks.

Mungret had a 1-15 to 3-6 win over Gerald Griffins to book their spot. Shane Barry scored the winner’s goal while James Killian led with way with seven points.

While St Patricks got a walkover from Bruff, St Senans ensured their progress with a 4-13 to 2-4 win over Crecora-Manister.
In a championship where three of the 12 teams gave walkovers, it’s Bruff who are automatically relegated into the Premier JAFC as they only fulfilled one fixture – a round one loss to Glin.

Saturday October 1 fixtures

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final 

Gerald Griffins v St Senans in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Mungret St Pauls v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 4pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media