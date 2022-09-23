Former inter-county star to be new Head of Coaching with Limerick Underage Football Academy

FORMER Limerick footballer Stephen Lavin is to be the new Head of Coaching with the Limerick Underage Football Academy.

The Adare man is to replace Paul Kinnerk who is departing after eight years in the role.

Lavin played senior football with Limerick for 13 years - playing in four Munster SFC finals.

In the green and white, Lavin won two Division Four Allianz Football League titles in Croke Park and won a Railway Cup inter-provincial medal with Munster in 2008.

Lavin also played hurling with Limerick - winning and All-Ireland U21 medal in 2001 and briefly played Allianz Hurling League when Richie Bennis was manager. With his club Adare, Lavin won five Limerick SHC medals.

When his playing days ended, Lavin became heavily involved in coaching.

Lavin, a teaching principal in Scoil Naomh Iósaf in Adare, has coached extensively at school, club, university and county level over the past years.

Under the stewardship of Kinnerk, he has coached with the Limerick Football Academy since its inception.

In 2020 he was a Limerick minor football coach under manager Joe Lee.

Earlier this year, Lavin coached with the UL Sigerson Cup as David Clifford and Co reached the final - losing to NUI Galway.

It is understood that Lavin's role as the new Head of Coaching with the Limerick Underage Football Academy will be up for ratification at the October County Board meeting.