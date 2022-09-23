Search

23 Sept 2022

Former inter-county star to be new Head of Coaching with Limerick Underage Football Academy

Former inter-county star appointed Head of Coaching with Limerick Underage Football Academy

Stephen Lavin

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

23 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Limerick footballer Stephen Lavin is to be the new Head of Coaching with the Limerick Underage Football Academy.

The Adare man is to replace Paul Kinnerk who is departing after eight years in the role.

Lavin played senior football with Limerick for 13 years - playing in four Munster SFC finals.

In the green and white, Lavin won two Division Four Allianz Football League titles in Croke Park and won a Railway Cup inter-provincial medal with Munster in 2008.

Lavin also played hurling with Limerick - winning and All-Ireland U21 medal in 2001 and briefly played Allianz Hurling League when Richie Bennis was manager. With his club Adare, Lavin won five Limerick SHC medals.

When his playing days ended, Lavin became heavily involved in coaching.

Lavin, a teaching principal in Scoil Naomh Iósaf in Adare, has coached extensively at school, club, university and county level over the past years.

Under the stewardship of Kinnerk, he has coached with the Limerick Football Academy since its inception.

In 2020 he was a Limerick minor football coach under manager Joe Lee.

Earlier this year, Lavin coached with the UL Sigerson Cup as David Clifford and Co reached the final - losing to NUI Galway.

It is understood that Lavin's role as the new Head of Coaching with the Limerick Underage Football Academy will be up for ratification at the October County Board meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media