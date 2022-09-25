Three winner-takes-all ties to complete group phase in Limerick senior club football

THE line-up for the knockout stages of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship will be completed this Sunday afternoon.

There are three final round group games at 4pm this Sunday September 25,

The west Limerick rivals are both unbeaten with four wins from four outings and both are assured of progress to the knockout stages.

The winner in Dromcollogher moves straight to a semi final, while the losing side will be back out again next weekend in a quarter final.

The side in black and white are five-time Limerick SFC winners but haven't retain their title - indeed of 11 final appearances none have been in successive seasons.

These sides also met in the group stage last season when Newcastle West were victorious.

This is a winner-takes-all city derby.

A quarter final spot is up for grabs - a draw will suffice for the Castletroy side but the Childers Road club must win.

Both were quarter finalists last year in a year in which they also met in the group stages - the side in red winning by three points.

The is essentially a relegation semi final.

Oola must win to avoid facing Ballylanders in the play-off to determine who drops to the intermediate grade in 2023.

Galbally were in that relegation play-off last year - defeating Na Piarsaigh to preserve their SFC status.

Both sides are seeking a first win in five outings - Galbally drew with Claughaun in round one on July 1.

These sides met in a Limerick SFC quarter final tie in 2019 - the south Limerick men winning 1-11 to 0-11.

When they met in 2018 the east Limerick side five goals in a round one victory in a season that ended with a county final appearance.

Sunday September 25 fixtures

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 5

Oola v Galbally in Cappamore at 4pm

Fr Caseys v Newcastle West in Dromcollogher at 4pm

Claughaun v Monaleen in Mungret at 4pm

Griffin Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 5

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Pallasgreen in Ballybrown at 1pm

Mungret St Pauls v Gerald Griffins in the Bog Garden at 1pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Premier Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 5

Castlemahon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Knockaderry at 1pm

Cappamore v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 1pm

Monagea v Mountcollins in Killeedy at 1pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 5

Granagh-Ballingarry v Hospital-Herbertstown in Ballyagran at 3pm

Ahane v Camogue Rovers in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 3pm

Adare v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 3pm