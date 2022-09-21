Search

21 Sept 2022

Limerick Premier IHC proves hugely competitive with six teams still in hunt for semi finals

Monaleen's Simon Griffin looks to break clear of Newcastle West's Con Hayes and Ruadhan O'Connor during their Premier IHC encounter. PIC: Brendan Gleeson

Jerome O'Connell

21 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SIX teams remain in contention for semi final places in the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

An intriguing finale to the group phase takes place on Saturday October 8 with four games at 3pm.

Monaleen were relegated down from the senior ranks last year and are the current table-toppers with four wins, a draw and a loss from six outings but yet they aren't guaranteed a semi final spot. 

Hot on the heels of Monaleen, who have 9-points, are another newcomer Effin - the 2021 Limerick IHC winners have 8-points.

These two meet in the final round with the winner advancing to a semi final and the other side looking over their shoulder at scorelines elsewhere.

What is certain is that Knockainey are relegated. They were relegated from the senior ranks in 2019 and now in their third season in the PIHC they have dropped to the third tier of the Limerick IHC for 2023.

Three teams Glenroe, Newcastle West and Bruff all have 7-points.

Glenroe are looking to reach a third successive semi final, while Newcastle West are looking to reach their second since their promotion into the PIHC in 2020. Bruff have contested three of the last four semi finals since they dropped down from the senior ranks.

On 6-points are Dromin-Athlacca, who are looking to reach their first PIHC semi finals since they were promoted up in 2018 with a Limerick IHC title win.

Out of contention are Cappamore - last year's finalists.

Of the six teams chasing a semi final spot, four are the most recent Limerick IHC winners - Effin (2021), Newcastle West (2020), Glenroe (2019) and Dromin-Athlacca (2018).

Kildimo-Pallaskenry (2017) and Mungret (2016) won recent Limerick IHC titles and have already won promotion through this PIHC and into the senior ranks.

FIXTURES

Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 7

Knockainey v Newcastle West, Saturday October 8 in Ballyagran at 3pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe, Saturday October 8 in Kilfinane at 3pm

Bruff v Cappamore, Saturday October 8 in Kilteely at 3pm

Effin v Monaleen, Saturday October 8 in Fedamore at 3pm

