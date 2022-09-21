In Pictures: Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Garryspillane supporters at key Limerick SHC tie

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY got the better of Garryspillane in their final round group game in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.
The Kildimo-Pallaskenry win ensures a quarter final encounter with Doon, while defeat signaled an end to the campaign for Garryspillane.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Limerick Twenty Thirty chief executive David Conway, Kieran O’Donnell, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and architect Hugh Wallace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.