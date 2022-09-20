In Pictures: Star-studded Doon and Kilmallock hurling teams draw crowds to Fedamore

FEDAMORE was the venue for the clash of high-flying Kilmallock and Doon in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.
With 12 All-Ireland SHC winners spread across the two teams a big crowd enjoyed the Sunday sunshine and a match that finished level.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
