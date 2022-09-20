Search

20 Sept 2022

Dates, times and venues set for knockout games across four tiers of Limerick club hurling

Dates, times and venues set for knockout games across four tiers of Limerick club hurling

Doon meet Kildimo-Pallaskenry in a novel Limerick SHC quarter final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

20 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have confirmed the dates, times and venues for the knockout stages of the county senior, intermediate and junior hurling championship.

A bumper fixture list of 16 games has been revealed for the weekend of October 8-9.

As well as quarter final ties, there will be County Cup action and relegation issues to solve.

The weekend of October 8-9 will also see the final round of group games in the Premier IHC, where six teams remain in contention for the four semi final spots.

FIXTURES

Bons Secours Limerick SHC quarter finals 

Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday October 8 in Kilmallock at 3.30pm

Patrickswell v South Liberties, Sunday October 9 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Cup Final

Mungret v Ballybrown, Saturday October 8 in Claughaun at 4pm

Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 7

Knockainey v Newcastle West, Saturday October 8 in Kilmallock at 3pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe, Saturday October 8 in Kilfinane at 3pm

Bruff v Cappamore, Saturday October 8 in Kilteely at 3pm

Effin v Monaleen, Saturday October 8 in Fedamore at 3pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC quarter final

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry, Saturday October 8 in Croagh at 3.30pm

Bruree v Pallasgreen, Sunday October 9 in Bruff at 1pm

Nick Grene Limerick Intermediate Hurling Cup Final

Murroe-Boher v Knockaderry, Sunday October 9 in Clarina at 1pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Relegation Final   

Caherline v Kilmallock, Sunday September 25 in Bruff at 1pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC quarter finals

Crecora-Manister v Killeedy, Sunday October 9 in The Bog Garden at 3.30pm 

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Castletown-Ballyagran, Saturday October 8 in Feenagh at 3.30pm

St Kierans v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Saturday October 8 in Clarina at 3.30pm

Patrickswell v Doon, Sunday October 9 in Bruff at 5pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC Relegation semi finals

Blackrock v Ahane, Sunday October 9 in Fedamore at 12noon

Ballybrown v Garryspillane, Saturday October 8 in Fedamore at 3.30pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media