Dates, times and venues set for knockout games across four tiers of Limerick club hurling

Doon meet Kildimo-Pallaskenry in a novel Limerick SHC quarter final
LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have confirmed the dates, times and venues for the knockout stages of the county senior, intermediate and junior hurling championship.
A bumper fixture list of 16 games has been revealed for the weekend of October 8-9.
As well as quarter final ties, there will be County Cup action and relegation issues to solve.
The weekend of October 8-9 will also see the final round of group games in the Premier IHC, where six teams remain in contention for the four semi final spots.
FIXTURES
Bons Secours Limerick SHC quarter finals
Doon v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday October 8 in Kilmallock at 3.30pm
Patrickswell v South Liberties, Sunday October 9 in Kilmallock at 2pm
Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Cup Final
Mungret v Ballybrown, Saturday October 8 in Claughaun at 4pm
Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC Round 7
Knockainey v Newcastle West, Saturday October 8 in Kilmallock at 3pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe, Saturday October 8 in Kilfinane at 3pm
Bruff v Cappamore, Saturday October 8 in Kilteely at 3pm
Effin v Monaleen, Saturday October 8 in Fedamore at 3pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC quarter final
Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry, Saturday October 8 in Croagh at 3.30pm
Bruree v Pallasgreen, Sunday October 9 in Bruff at 1pm
Nick Grene Limerick Intermediate Hurling Cup Final
Murroe-Boher v Knockaderry, Sunday October 9 in Clarina at 1pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC Relegation Final
Caherline v Kilmallock, Sunday September 25 in Bruff at 1pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC quarter finals
Crecora-Manister v Killeedy, Sunday October 9 in The Bog Garden at 3.30pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Castletown-Ballyagran, Saturday October 8 in Feenagh at 3.30pm
St Kierans v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Saturday October 8 in Clarina at 3.30pm
Patrickswell v Doon, Sunday October 9 in Bruff at 5pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC Relegation semi finals
Blackrock v Ahane, Sunday October 9 in Fedamore at 12noon
Ballybrown v Garryspillane, Saturday October 8 in Fedamore at 3.30pm
