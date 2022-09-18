Limerick SHC quarter final line-up to completed with final three group games

THE line-up for the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship will be completed this Sunday.

There are a trio of games in Group One of the Limerick SHC - all starting at 2.30.

Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Doon, Kildimo-Pallaskenry and South Liberties are all assured of places in the business end of the championship.

Today, Patrickswell, Adare or Ahane will complete the six teams in the knockout stages.

Adare v Patrickswell in Askeaton

Last year's finalists Patrickswell have their progress in their own hands - a win or a draw sees them into the quarter finals. There is actually also a sequence of results that would see them relegated out of Group One.

They continue without the injured Cian Lynch but looked back close to top form, albeit in defeat to Doon, last weekend.

The Well just edged over the line when these neighbours met in the quarter final last year. Prior to that the sides finished level in a 2019 meeting.

While victory could see Adare sneak into the knockout stages they are also concerned by relegation and need a win/draw to attempt climb away from Ahane and prevent the requirement for a play-off.

Doon v Kilmallock in Fedamore

Both sides are guaranteed progress but the winner here moves straight into a semi final, while the other side will have to go the quarter final route.

These sides have met in the semi final stage for the last two years - Kilmallock winners last year and Doon winners in 2020.

Back in 2019 they finished level in a group game.

Champions Kilmallock are likely to be without Micheal Houlihan, while Doon have injury concerns over Adam English and Barry Murphy.

Ahane v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock

Na Piarsaigh are guaranteed a semi final regardless of the result but will want to maintain the only remaining 100% record in the championship.

Ahane must get a win or draw to try avoid a relegation play-off with Adare - indeed should they win and Adare lose, they can also still reach a quarter final.

Sunday September 18 fixtures

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Doon v Kilmallock in Fedamore at 2.30pm

Ahane v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 2.30pm

Adare v Patrickswell in Askeaton at 2.30pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6

Dromin-Athlacca v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 1pm

Effin v Cappamore in Knocklong at 1pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Caherline v Murroe-Boher in Cappamore at 5pm

Feohanagh v Croom in Ballingarry at 5pm

Na Piarsaigh v Bruree in Ballybrown at 5pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Crecora-Manister v Templeglantine in Knockaderry at 1pm

Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballyagran at 1pm

Blackrock v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Hospital at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5

Castletown-Ballyagran v Killeedy in Dromcollogher at 4.30pm

Claughaun v Monagea in Croagh at 4.30pm

Ahane v St Patricks in Monaleen at 5.30pm