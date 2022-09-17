Five hurling sides battle for two quarter final spots in today's finale to Limerick SHC

GROUP TWO of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship reaches a thrilling conclusion this Saturday evening.

All three round five group games this Saturday September 17 have 5pm starts with two quarter final places and promotion into Group One for 2023 all to be decided.

Teams that finish in third and fourth in this group will contest the SHC County Cup final, in which Kildimo-Pallaskenry defeated Garryspillane last season.

What is known is that Blackrock are relegated to the Premier IHC for next season after four successive defeats brought an end to their three year stay in the senior ranks.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Ballybrown, South Liberties, Garryspillane and Mungret call all still progress.

Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Caherconlish

Kildimo-Pallaskenry have progress in their own hands - victory confirms their promotion and a quarter final spot.

Defeat would mean they would be left looking at results elsewhere.

The Natal O'Grady managed side have three wins from four outings, while The Bouncers have a 50% record - losing to Ballybrown last time out.

This contest is a repeat of last year's SHC County Cup final, which the side in blue won.

They also met twice back in 2018 in the Premier IHC with a victory each.

While Kildimo-Pallaskenry are looking to bridge a gap of over 80 years to reach a quarter final, Garryspillane were last in the knockout stages in 2012.

Garryspillane must win and get favourable results elsewhere to advance. The side in black and amber had Mark Quinlan sent-off last weekend, in a game when Ciaran Sheehan also picked up a knock.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry had Darren O'Connell back in their starting team last weekend but the inter-county man continues to carry an injury.

South Liberties v Ballybrown in Fedamore

Ballybrown also have progress in their own hands - victory will return them to a quarter final. They would need a victory and Kildimo-Pallaskenry not to win if the Clarina side were to be promoted.

Liberties must win and get favourable results elsewhere to advance.

These sides met in the 2020 promotion play-off which Ballybrown won.

It's back in 2007 since the sides met in the county IHC final - Liberties winning.

Ballybrown have injury concerns over Stevie O'Reilly and Tomas O'Connor, while Josh Adams has missed their last two games and Colin Coughlan was sent-off last weekend.

Blackrock v Mungret St Pauls in Ballyagran

The Rockies are relegated and face a Mungret side that have consolidated their senior status in their first year up.

It's 2019 since these sides last met in county championship - Blackrock winning that Premier IHC semi final clash.

While the south Limerick men have only pride to play for, Mungret mathematically can still progress as along as they win and results elsewhere go their way.

They have beaten Kildimo-Pallaskenry and South Liberties but lost to Ballybrown and Garryspillane.

Saturday September 17 fixtures

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5

Blackrock v Mungret St Pauls in Ballyagran at 5pm

South Liberties v Ballybrown in Fedamore at 5pm

Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Caherconlish at 5pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6

Knockainey v Monaleen in Bruff at 1pm

Bruff v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 2pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5

Kilmallock v Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballagran at 3pm

Pallasgreen v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilteely at 3pm

Knockaderry v Croagh-Kilfinny in The Bog Garden at 3pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 5

Doon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Kilmallock at 1pm

Ballybrown v Askeaton in Adare at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 5

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Tournafulla in Kilbreedy at 2.30pm

Old Christians v Garryspillane in Caherelly at 2.30pm

Patrickswell v Rathkeale in Croagh at 2.30pm