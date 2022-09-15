Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week September 15-21

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 15 to Wednesday September 21.
Thursday September 15
U13 Football Division 1 Championship semi final
Monaleen v Adare in Rathbane at 6.15pm
U13 Football Division 1 Championship semi final
Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys in Mick Neville Park at 6.30pm
U13 Football Division 2 Championship semi final
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Kilmallock in Mick Neville Park at 6.15pm
U13 Football Division 2 Championship semi final
Ahane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Rathbane at 7pm
U13 Football Division 2 Shield semi final
Bruff v Newcastle West
U13 Football Division 2 Shield semi final
Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown
U13 Football Division 3 Shield semi final
Ballylanders v Mungret St Pauls
U13 Football Division 3 Shield semi final
Knockaderry v Caherconlish at 6.45pm
Friday September 16
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 5
Mungret St Pauls v St Kierans in Doon at 8.15pm
Saturday September 17
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5
Blackrock v Mungret St Pauls in Ballyagran at 5pm
South Liberties v Ballybrown in Fedamore at 5pm
Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Caherconlish at 5pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6
Knockainey v Monaleen in Bruff at 1pm
Bruff v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 2pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5
Kilmallock v Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballagran at 3pm
Pallasgreen v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilteely at 3pm
Knockaderry v Croagh-Kilfinny in The Bog Garden at 3pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 5
Doon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Kilmallock at 1pm
Ballybrown v Askeaton in Adare at 1pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 5
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Tournafulla in Kilbreedy at 2.30pm
Old Christians v Garryspillane in Caherelly at 2.30pm
Patrickswell v Rathkeale in Ballingarry at 2.30pm
U17 Hurling Division 1
(First named team at home at 11am)
Doon v Na Piarsaigh
Garryspillane v Monaleen
Bruff v Murroe-Boher
Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry
U17 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home at 11am)
Killeedy-Tournafulla v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Templeglantine
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Adare
U17 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home at 11am)
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Blackrock
Claughaun-St Patricks v Caherline
Glenroe v South Liberties
Sunday September 18
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5
Doon v Kilmallock in Fedamore at 2.30pm
Ahane v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 2.30pm
Adare v Patrickswell in Askeaton at 2.30pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6
Dromin-Athlacca v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 1pm
Effin v Cappamore in Knocklong at 1pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5
Caherline v Murroe-Boher in Cappamore at 5pm
Feohanagh v Croom in Ballingarry at 5pm
Na Piarsaigh v Bruree in Ballybrown at 5pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5
Crecora-Manister v Templeglantine in Knockaderry at 1pm
Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballyagran at 1pm
Blackrock v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Hospital at 1pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5
Castletown-Ballyagran v Killeedy in Dromcollogher at 4.30pm
Claughaun v Monagea in Croagh at 4.30pm
Ahane v St Patricks in Monaleen at 5.30pm
U15 Hurling Division 1 Championship semi final
Ahane v Monaleen in Cappamore at 11am
Monday September 19
U15 Football Division 3 Championship quarter final
(First named team at home at 11am)
Monagea v South Liberties
Hospital-Herbertstown v St Patricks
U15 Football Division 3 Shield quarter final
(First named team at home at 11am)
Pallasgreen v Ballybricken-Bohermore
Bruff or Caherconlish v St Kierans
U17 Football Division 2B
Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh
U17 Football Division 2B
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Mungret St Pauls
Newcastle West v St Senans at 6.45pm
U15 Hurling Division 2 Champsionship semi final
Adare v Glenroe
U15 Hurling Division 3 Shield semi final
Caherline v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan
Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Cappamore
Wednesday September 21
U17 Football Division 1
Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys at 6.15pm
U17 Football Division 2A
Killacolla Gaels v St Kierans
Belvile Gaels v Pallasgreen
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Shannon Gaels Athea
U17 Football Division 2B
Ballybrown v Pallasgreen
Galbally v Ahane
Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh
U17 Football Division 3A
St Senans v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue
St Patricks v Newcastle West
Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Mountcollins
U17 Football Division 3B
Caherconlish v Hospital-Herbertstown
Cappamore v Bruff
Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Coshlea Gaels
