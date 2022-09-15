Search

15 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week September 15-21

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 15 to Wednesday September 21.

Thursday September 15 

U13 Football Division 1 Championship semi final

Monaleen v Adare in Rathbane at 6.15pm

U13 Football Division 1 Championship semi final

Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys in Mick Neville Park at 6.30pm

U13 Football Division 2 Championship semi final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Kilmallock in Mick Neville Park at 6.15pm

U13 Football Division 2 Championship semi final

Ahane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Rathbane at 7pm

U13 Football Division 2 Shield semi final

Bruff v Newcastle West

U13 Football Division 2 Shield semi final

Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown

U13 Football Division 3 Shield semi final

Ballylanders v Mungret St Pauls

U13 Football Division 3 Shield semi final

Knockaderry v Caherconlish at 6.45pm

Friday September 16

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 5

Mungret St Pauls v St Kierans in Doon at 8.15pm

Saturday September 17

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5

Blackrock v Mungret St Pauls in Ballyagran at 5pm

South Liberties v Ballybrown in Fedamore at 5pm

Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Caherconlish at 5pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6

Knockainey v Monaleen in Bruff at 1pm

Bruff v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 2pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5

Kilmallock v Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballagran at 3pm

Pallasgreen v Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilteely at 3pm

Knockaderry v Croagh-Kilfinny in The Bog Garden at 3pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 5

Doon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Kilmallock at 1pm

Ballybrown v Askeaton in Adare at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 5

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Tournafulla in Kilbreedy at 2.30pm

Old Christians v Garryspillane in Caherelly at 2.30pm

Patrickswell v Rathkeale in Ballingarry at 2.30pm

U17 Hurling Division 1

(First named team at home at 11am)

Doon v Na Piarsaigh

Garryspillane v Monaleen

Bruff v Murroe-Boher

Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry

U17 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home at 11am)

Killeedy-Tournafulla v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Templeglantine

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Adare

U17 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home at 11am)

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Blackrock

Claughaun-St Patricks v Caherline

Glenroe v South Liberties

Sunday September 18

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Doon v Kilmallock in Fedamore at 2.30pm

Ahane v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 2.30pm

Adare v Patrickswell in Askeaton at 2.30pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6

Dromin-Athlacca v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 1pm

Effin v Cappamore in Knocklong at 1pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Caherline v Murroe-Boher in Cappamore at 5pm

Feohanagh v Croom in Ballingarry at 5pm

Na Piarsaigh v Bruree in Ballybrown at 5pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Crecora-Manister v Templeglantine in Knockaderry at 1pm

Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballyagran at 1pm

Blackrock v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Hospital at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5

Castletown-Ballyagran v Killeedy in Dromcollogher at 4.30pm

Claughaun v Monagea in Croagh at 4.30pm

Ahane v St Patricks in Monaleen at 5.30pm

U15 Hurling Division 1 Championship semi final

Ahane v Monaleen in Cappamore at 11am

Monday September 19

U15 Football Division 3 Championship quarter final

(First named team at home at 11am)

Monagea v South Liberties

Hospital-Herbertstown v St Patricks

U15 Football Division 3 Shield quarter final

(First named team at home at 11am)

Pallasgreen v Ballybricken-Bohermore

Bruff or Caherconlish v St Kierans

U17 Football Division 2B

Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh

U17 Football Division 2B

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Mungret St Pauls

Newcastle West v St Senans at 6.45pm

U15 Hurling Division 2 Champsionship semi final

Adare v Glenroe

U15 Hurling Division 3 Shield semi final

Caherline v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan

Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Cappamore

Wednesday September 21 

U17 Football Division 1

Mungret St Pauls v Fr Caseys at 6.15pm

U17 Football Division 2A

Killacolla Gaels v St Kierans

Belvile Gaels v Pallasgreen

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Shannon Gaels Athea

U17 Football Division 2B

Ballybrown v Pallasgreen

Galbally v Ahane

Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh

U17 Football Division 3A

St Senans v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue

St Patricks v Newcastle West

Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Mountcollins

U17 Football Division 3B

Caherconlish v Hospital-Herbertstown

Cappamore v Bruff

Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Coshlea Gaels

