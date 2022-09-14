New Limerick minor hurling manager appointed for 2023 inter-county season

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed their inter-county minor and U20 hurling managements teams for the 2023 inter-county season.

Both were ratified at the September County Board meeting this Tuesday night.

Ballybrown's Evan Loftus is the new minor (U17) manager.

Loftus has worked his way up through the Underage Academy and earlier this month was manager as the U16 hurlers won the Michael Foley Tournament in Wexford - beating Tipperary, Dublin and Wexford.

Loftus was manager of his native Ballybrown in the Limerick SHC for five years (2016-20) - he guided them to the 2016 final.

He is manager of unbeaten Croagh-Kilfinny at present and they have confirmed a semi final spot in the Limerick IHC ahead of this weekend's final round of group games.

Among his 2023 minor hurling selectors will be former Limerick dual player Stephen Walsh (Glenroe), along with Tony Power (Monaleen) and Alan Kelly (Templeglantine).

Meanwhile, Diarmuid Mullins has been reappointed as Limerick U20 hurling manager for next season.

Mullins led Limerick to a Munster title this Summer, before losing the All-Ireland final by one point to Kilkenny.

The Mungret St Pauls clubman will continue with his out-going selectors that include former Limerick inter-county trio Tommy Quaid (Effin), John Meskell (Ahane) and Brian Murray (Patrickswell), as well as Limerick based teacher Richie Flannery (Nenagh).