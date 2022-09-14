Search

14 Sept 2022

New Limerick minor hurling manager appointed for 2023 inter-county season

New Limerick minor hurling manager appointed for 2023 inter-county season

2023 Limerick minor hurling manager Evan Loftus

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed their inter-county minor and U20 hurling managements teams for the 2023 inter-county season.

Both were ratified at the September County Board meeting this Tuesday night.

Ballybrown's Evan Loftus is the new minor (U17) manager.

Loftus has worked his way up through the Underage Academy and earlier this month was manager as the U16 hurlers won the Michael Foley Tournament in Wexford - beating Tipperary, Dublin and Wexford.

Loftus was manager of his native Ballybrown in the Limerick SHC for five years (2016-20) - he guided them to the 2016 final.

He is manager of unbeaten Croagh-Kilfinny at present and they have confirmed a semi final spot in the Limerick IHC ahead of this weekend's final round of group games.

Among his 2023 minor hurling selectors will be former Limerick dual player Stephen Walsh (Glenroe), along with Tony Power (Monaleen) and Alan Kelly (Templeglantine).

Meanwhile, Diarmuid Mullins has been reappointed as Limerick U20 hurling manager for next season.

Mullins led Limerick to a Munster title this Summer, before losing the All-Ireland final by one point to Kilkenny.

The Mungret St Pauls clubman will continue with his out-going selectors that include former Limerick inter-county trio Tommy Quaid (Effin), John Meskell (Ahane) and Brian Murray (Patrickswell), as well as Limerick based teacher Richie Flannery (Nenagh).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media