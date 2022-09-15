Search

15 Sept 2022

Limerick hurling to the fore as Underdogs TV series returns to TG4

Limerick to the fore as Underdogs returns to TG4

Mentors Jamie Wall, John Allen and Claire O'Connor

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

15 Sept 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TG4 reality/sports series 'Underdogs' returns to television screen this evening and there will be plenty Limerick involvement.

The new series starts this Thursday September 15, at 9.30pm as an Underdogs hurling team is assembled.

The Underdogs mentors will be former Limerick 2013 Munster SHC winning manager John Allen and Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall, who is also a former coach with Kilmallock in the Limerick SHC. The two Cork natives will be joined by former Wexford All-Ireland Camogie winner Claire O’Connor.

The show is produced by Adare Productions, who since last April have followed the trials and tribulations of the players as they are prepared to take on an inter-county side in a challenge match for the show finale.

While all remains a tightly guarded secret only time will tell if any Limerick club hurlers will appear on the TV series, which was based in Limerick for a training camp in recent times.

One familiar face to pop up will be All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon, who is among the special guests that will offer advise to the budding hurlers, along with others such as Davy Fitzgerald and Lar Corbett.

Each week the management trio will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 30 can come with them to play the challenge match for the finale.

The new Underdogs series was open to male players, over the age of 18, who have never played with an inter-county team in the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media