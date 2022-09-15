Limerick hurling to the fore as Underdogs TV series returns to TG4

TG4 reality/sports series 'Underdogs' returns to television screen this evening and there will be plenty Limerick involvement.

The new series starts this Thursday September 15, at 9.30pm as an Underdogs hurling team is assembled.

The Underdogs mentors will be former Limerick 2013 Munster SHC winning manager John Allen and Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall, who is also a former coach with Kilmallock in the Limerick SHC. The two Cork natives will be joined by former Wexford All-Ireland Camogie winner Claire O’Connor.

The show is produced by Adare Productions, who since last April have followed the trials and tribulations of the players as they are prepared to take on an inter-county side in a challenge match for the show finale.

While all remains a tightly guarded secret only time will tell if any Limerick club hurlers will appear on the TV series, which was based in Limerick for a training camp in recent times.

One familiar face to pop up will be All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon, who is among the special guests that will offer advise to the budding hurlers, along with others such as Davy Fitzgerald and Lar Corbett.

Each week the management trio will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 30 can come with them to play the challenge match for the finale.

The new Underdogs series was open to male players, over the age of 18, who have never played with an inter-county team in the Liam MacCarthy Cup.