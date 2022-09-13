In Pictures: Mungret edge past neighbours South Liberties in a Limerick hurling derby

MUNGRET St Pauls consolidated their place in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship for next season with victory over South Liberties.
Back up senior ranks this season after an absence of over 30 years, Mungret now have an outside chance of making the quarter finals if they defeat Blackrock in their final group game this Saturday. Liberties can also still make the knockout stages if they beat Ballybrown.
Photographer Sinead Kiely was in Claughaun for the Limerick Leader for the thrilling Mungret v South Liberties contest.
