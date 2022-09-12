In Pictures: Big attendance enjoy thrilling Limerick SHC tie between Doon and Patrickswell

DOON scored an injury time goal to defeat Patrickswell in the penultimate round of group games in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.
The win advances Doon in the final six of the championship, while Patrickswell get another chance to progress when they play Adare next Sunday.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in Kilmallock for the Limerick Leader for the thrilling Doon v Patrickswell contest.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.