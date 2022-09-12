Search

12 Sept 2022

Just one of 12 teams ruled out of contention ahead of finale to Limerick SHC group stages

Limerick SHC

Tom Nolan (Patrickswell) and Garrth Thomas (Doon) battle for possession during Saturday's Limerick SHC round four tie. PIC: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

12 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THREE places remain up for grabs as the group stages of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship conclude next weekend.

While champions Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh and Doon are all confirmed of progress to the business end of the Limerick SHC, a remarkable eight teams can still harbour possibilities of reaching the quarter finals in next weekend's exciting finale.

Na Piarsaigh have confirmed their place in the October 15/16 semi finals and will be joined by the winner of next Sunday's clash between Kilmallock and Doon. The losing side will compete in the quarter finals on October 8-9.

Elsewhere in Group One, Patrickswell, who continue without the injured Cian Lynch, have their fate in their own hands with a draw or victory over Adare advancing them to the last six.

Adare could advance if they topple their neighbours, while if Ahane defeat Na Piarsaigh they too could yet feature. Adare and Ahane will first be concerned with relegation issues - both needing a positive result to try avoid dropping to Group Two in 2023.

If neither get a positive result in the final round they will face into a play-off to determine who drops out of the top tier.

Bidding to climb into the top tier are five clubs out of Group Two of the Limerick SHC.

There is a sequence of results that could see Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Ballybrown, South Liberties, Garryspillane and Mungret all finished level on points such is the tight nature of the group.

What is confirmed is that Blackrock have been relegated after four straight defeats. The Kilfinane-Ardpatrick side are three years in the senior ranks.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry had 10-points from play by Kyle Hayes in their win over Blackrock over the weekend and they are in the driving seat in Group Two. Victory for Kildimo-Pallaskenry over Garryspillane next Saturday will confirm their promotion and secure a quarter final spot.

Ballybrown can also confirm a quarter final spot with a win over South Liberties, but they would need Kildimo-Pallaskenry to drop points to be promoted.

Any slip-up from Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Ballybrown and then South Liberties, Garryspillane or Mungret will look to capitalise, with scoring difference most likely needed to seperate the teams in this scenario.

In the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC there is no 100% record after five rounds of action. With two rounds of group games to play, Glenroe, Monaleen and Newcastle West are all tied on seven points, Effin have six points, while Bruff have five points.

In the third tier of Limerick club hurling, Croagh-Kilfinny have confirmed their IHC semi final spot. Na Piarsaigh or Bruree will join them.

Quarter final places are assured for one of Na Piarsaigh or Bruree, along with Granagh-Ballingarry, either Feohanagh or Croom and one other from a congested Group Two.

In the Limerick Junior A Championship, St Kierans and Patrickswell have 100% records after four rounds of action, while Creocora-Manister and Killeedy are also unbeaten.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media