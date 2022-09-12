Just one of 12 teams ruled out of contention ahead of finale to Limerick SHC group stages

THREE places remain up for grabs as the group stages of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship conclude next weekend.

While champions Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh and Doon are all confirmed of progress to the business end of the Limerick SHC, a remarkable eight teams can still harbour possibilities of reaching the quarter finals in next weekend's exciting finale.

Na Piarsaigh have confirmed their place in the October 15/16 semi finals and will be joined by the winner of next Sunday's clash between Kilmallock and Doon. The losing side will compete in the quarter finals on October 8-9.

Elsewhere in Group One, Patrickswell, who continue without the injured Cian Lynch, have their fate in their own hands with a draw or victory over Adare advancing them to the last six.

Adare could advance if they topple their neighbours, while if Ahane defeat Na Piarsaigh they too could yet feature. Adare and Ahane will first be concerned with relegation issues - both needing a positive result to try avoid dropping to Group Two in 2023.

If neither get a positive result in the final round they will face into a play-off to determine who drops out of the top tier.

Bidding to climb into the top tier are five clubs out of Group Two of the Limerick SHC.

There is a sequence of results that could see Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Ballybrown, South Liberties, Garryspillane and Mungret all finished level on points such is the tight nature of the group.

What is confirmed is that Blackrock have been relegated after four straight defeats. The Kilfinane-Ardpatrick side are three years in the senior ranks.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry had 10-points from play by Kyle Hayes in their win over Blackrock over the weekend and they are in the driving seat in Group Two. Victory for Kildimo-Pallaskenry over Garryspillane next Saturday will confirm their promotion and secure a quarter final spot.

Ballybrown can also confirm a quarter final spot with a win over South Liberties, but they would need Kildimo-Pallaskenry to drop points to be promoted.

Any slip-up from Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Ballybrown and then South Liberties, Garryspillane or Mungret will look to capitalise, with scoring difference most likely needed to seperate the teams in this scenario.

In the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC there is no 100% record after five rounds of action. With two rounds of group games to play, Glenroe, Monaleen and Newcastle West are all tied on seven points, Effin have six points, while Bruff have five points.

In the third tier of Limerick club hurling, Croagh-Kilfinny have confirmed their IHC semi final spot. Na Piarsaigh or Bruree will join them.

Quarter final places are assured for one of Na Piarsaigh or Bruree, along with Granagh-Ballingarry, either Feohanagh or Croom and one other from a congested Group Two.

In the Limerick Junior A Championship, St Kierans and Patrickswell have 100% records after four rounds of action, while Creocora-Manister and Killeedy are also unbeaten.