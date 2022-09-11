Six officer roles to fall vacant as Limerick GAA County Board set for major reshuffle

THE countdown is set to begin to a major shake-up of officers on the Limerick GAA County Board Executive.

At next week’s September County Board meeting nominations will open for positions on the 2023 executive.

The Annual Convention looks set to take place in December but nominations for positions at the top table of the County Board will close at the October monthly meeting.

And, there will be no shortage of positions up for grabs with six sitting officiers departing their current roles due to the ‘five year rule.

Out-going will be Chairman John Cregan, Assistant-Chairman Seamus McNamara, Treasurer Liam Bourke, Assistant Treasurer Sean Burke, Assistant-Secretary Eamonn Phelan and PRO Hugh Murphy.

All six can of course go forward for other roles on the executive of the County Board.

Following the sad passing of Coaching and Games Officer Denis Holmes in March, Limerick GAA will fill that vacant position at the September County Board meeting.2017 All-Ireland U21 hurling winning manager Pat Donnelly has been nominated for the vacant role.

South Liberties clubman Donnelly is a former Limerick minor, U21 and U25 hurling manager.

His U21 side defeated Kilkenny in the 2017 All-Ireland U21 final - Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes, Barry Nash, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey among the current All-Ireland SHC winners in a team that was captained by Tom Morrissey.

Donnelly has been nominated for the Limerick GAA County Board role and pending any further club submissions will be ratified at next week’s September County Board meeting.

Given that six roles are up for grabs at the December Annual Convention, Donnelly could be set to become one of just a few fresh faces in recent years.

Last year Bruff’s Veronica Callinan was the only new face when she defeated Pallasgreen's Micheal O'Riain by 55 votes to 11 to replace Jim Enright, who departed after five years in the role of Irish Officer.

Callinan followed in the footsteps of previous female officers such as Geraldine Neenan, Helen Cross and Sandra Marsh

2022 Limerick County Board: Chairman: John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Vice-Chairman: Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys); Secretary: Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock); Assistant-Secretary: Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks); Treasurer: Liam Bourke (Fedamore); Assistant-Treasurer Sean Burke (Crecora-Manister), Development Officer: Ger Corkery (Knockaderry); Irish Officer: Veronica Callinan (Bruff); Childrens Officer: Gerry McNamara (Mungret St Pauls); Youth Officer: Pat Davoren (Ballybrown); PRO: Hugh Murphy (Blackrock); Munster Council Delegates: Seamus Twomey (Granagh-Ballingarry) and Denis Carroll (South Liberties); Central Council Delegate: Paul Foley (Patrickswell); Football Committee Chairman: Gerry Philips (Monagea).