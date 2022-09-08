Race for Limerick SHC quarter final places picks up pace as Ballybrown meet Garryspillane

IT'S a top of the table clash when Ballybrown and Garryspillane meet this Thursday evening in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

Both have two wins from three outings in Group Two of the Limerick SHC ahead of this September 8 clash in Caherconlish at 6pm.

Ballybrown, Garryspillane, Kildimo-Pallaskenry and South Liberties all have four points on the league table after three rounds of action in Group Two. The top two teams reached the championship quarter finals, while the top team also earns promotion into Group One for 2023.

Ballybrown and Garryspillane didn't meet in last year's championship but the Clarina side came out on top in the two previous years.

In tonight's installment, Ballybrown are looking to bounce back to winning ways after defeat to Kildimo-Pallaskenry last time out, while The Bouncers are seeking a third straight win after defeating Blackrock and Mungret in response to an opening round loss to Liberties.

While Ballybrown reached the 2016 county final and were quarter finalists in 2020 and 2019, it's 2012 since Garryspillane last reached the knockout stages of the Limerick SHC.

The south Limerick side had two goals from Callum Sheehan in last weekend's win over Mungret. Sheehan was also among the goals in the win over Blackrock.

Last Sunday evening's win for the men in black and amber came with a line-up that didn't include Roibeard O'Donovan or Ryan Tobin.

Ballybrown didnt have Josh Adams in their starting team against Kildimo-Pallaskenry and lost Stevie O'Reilly to injury during the one point loss.

In the final round of group games, Ballybrown will play South Liberties and Garryspillane will play Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 8 FIXTURES

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Ballybrown v Garryspillane in Caherconlish at 6pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5

Bruff v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 6pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Croom v Na Piarsaigh in Mungret at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4

Rathkeale v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Kilbreedy at 6pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Round 4

St Senans v Glin in Rhebogue at 8pm