Fixtures confirmed: 56 teams in action across four tiers of Limerick hurling championship

Adare's David O'Mahony tries to beak clear of Kilmallock's Phelim O'Reilly in last weekend's Limerick SHC action. PIC: Sinead Kiely
THERE are another 28 games scheduled in the group stages of the varying Limerick club hurling championships this weekend.
There is action across the top four tiers of club hurling from Thursday to Sunday.
With fading light, the evening fixtures are now at 6pm.
FIXTURES
Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kilmallock v Ahane, Friday September 9 in Doon at 6pm
Na Piarsaigh v Adare, Saturday September 10 in Clarina at 6pm
Patrickswell v Doon, Saturday September 10 in Kilmallock at 6pm
Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Ballybrown v Garryspillane, Thursday September 8 in Caherconlish at 6pm
Mungret St Pauls v South Liberties, Friday September 9 in Claughaun at 6pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock, Saturday September 10 in Ballyagran at 2pm
Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5
Bruff v Newcastle West, Thursday September 8 in Feenagh at 6pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Monaleen, Saturday September 10 in Fedamore at 5pm
Knockainey v Cappamore, Sunday September 11 in Kilteely at 1pm
Effin v Glenroe, Sunday September 11 in Kilfinane at 6pm
Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Croom v Na Piarsaigh, Thursday September 8 in Mungret at 6pm
Bruree v Caherline, Saturday September 10 in Hospital at 4pm
Murroe-Boher v Feohanagh, Sunday September 11 in Clarina at 1pm
Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Granagh-Ballingarry v Pallasgreen, Sunday September 11 in Bruff at 1pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Kilmallock, Sunday September 11 in Newcastle West at 1pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Knockaderry, Sunday September 11 in Kilmallock at 6pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Crecora-Manister, Saturday September 10 in Cappamore at 6pm
Templeglantine v Staker Wallace, Sunday September 11 in Feenagh at 1pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Blackrock, Sunday September 11 in Ballyagran at 1pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Killeedy v Ahane, Saturday September 10 in Croagh at 6pm
St Patricks v Claughaun, Saturday September 10 in Caherdavin at 6pm
Monagea v Castletown-Ballyagran, Sunday September 11 in Dromcollogher at 3pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 4
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Ballybrown, Sunday September 11 in Croagh at 12noon
St Kierans v Doon, Sunday September 11 in Claughaun at 6pm
Askeaton v Mungret St Pauls, Sunday September 11 in Clarina at 6pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4
Rathkeale v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Thursday September 8 in Kilbreedy at 6pm
Tournafulla v Old Christians, Saturday September 10 in The Bog Garden at 3pm
Garryspillane v Patrickswell, Sunday September 11 in Caherconlish at 6pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.