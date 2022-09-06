Search

06 Sept 2022

Fixtures confirmed: 56 teams in action across four tiers of Limerick hurling championship

Fixtures confirmed: Schedule of 28 games as the Limerick club hurling championship returns

Adare's David O'Mahony tries to beak clear of Kilmallock's Phelim O'Reilly in last weekend's Limerick SHC action. PIC: Sinead Kiely

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are another 28 games scheduled in the group stages of the varying Limerick club hurling championships this weekend.

There is action across the top four tiers of club hurling from Thursday to Sunday.

With fading light, the evening fixtures are now at 6pm.

FIXTURES

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Kilmallock v Ahane, Friday September 9 in Doon at 6pm

Na Piarsaigh v Adare, Saturday September 10 in Clarina at 6pm

Patrickswell v Doon, Saturday September 10 in Kilmallock at 6pm

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Ballybrown v Garryspillane, Thursday September 8 in Caherconlish at 6pm

Mungret St Pauls v South Liberties, Friday September 9 in Claughaun at 6pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock, Saturday September 10 in Ballyagran at 2pm

Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5

Bruff v Newcastle West, Thursday September 8 in Feenagh at 6pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Monaleen, Saturday September 10 in Fedamore at 5pm 

Knockainey v Cappamore, Sunday September 11 in Kilteely at 1pm

Effin v Glenroe, Sunday September 11 in Kilfinane at 6pm

Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Croom v Na Piarsaigh, Thursday September 8 in Mungret at 6pm 

Bruree v Caherline, Saturday September 10 in Hospital at 4pm

Murroe-Boher v Feohanagh, Sunday September 11 in Clarina at 1pm

Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Granagh-Ballingarry v Pallasgreen, Sunday September 11 in Bruff at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Kilmallock, Sunday September 11 in Newcastle West at 1pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Knockaderry, Sunday September 11 in Kilmallock at 6pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Crecora-Manister, Saturday September 10 in Cappamore at 6pm

Templeglantine v Staker Wallace, Sunday September 11 in Feenagh at 1pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Blackrock, Sunday September 11 in Ballyagran at 1pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Killeedy v Ahane, Saturday September 10 in Croagh at 6pm 

St Patricks v Claughaun, Saturday September 10 in Caherdavin at 6pm

Monagea v Castletown-Ballyagran, Sunday September 11 in Dromcollogher at 3pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 4

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Ballybrown, Sunday September 11 in Croagh at 12noon

St Kierans v Doon, Sunday September 11 in Claughaun at 6pm

Askeaton v Mungret St Pauls, Sunday September 11 in Clarina at 6pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4

Rathkeale v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Thursday September 8 in Kilbreedy at 6pm 

Tournafulla v Old Christians, Saturday September 10 in The Bog Garden at 3pm

Garryspillane v Patrickswell, Sunday September 11 in Caherconlish at 6pm

