Hat-trick for Limerick's All-Ireland hurling hero on his return to soccer action

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland hurling winner Gearoid Hegarty scored a hat-trick on Sunday as he found his scoring touch in the new junior soccer season.

Hegarty was Man of the Match last month as Limerick won a third successive Liam MacCarthy Cup with a final win over Kilkenny in Croke Park.

Hegarty still has hurling commitments with his GAA club St Patricks but is also to line out with Aisling Annacotty AFC.

And, what an impact Hegarty made - scoring a hat-trick for the Aisling Annacotty D side in their LDMC Division 2B league game.

Aisling were 11-0 winners over Athlunkard B in the fixture. Hegarty was joined on the scorehseet by Manni Ajuong, Ayoowula Lasile, Jason Lipper and Gavin Byrnes.

It was a busy weekend for Hegarty.

On Friday evening he was in hurling action - St Patricks losing to Castletown-Ballyagran in round three of the Limerick JAHC.

And, Hegarty could have another busy weekend coming up.

St Patricks GAA club have just one draw to show from three outings in the junior championship and need to defeat neighbours Claughaun this Saturday in Caherdavin to have any chance of making the knockout stages.

On Sunday, local junior soccer action in the city switches to the Munster Junior Cup and Aisling Annacotty D have been drawn at home against the holders Fairview Rangers, who beat St Michaels 3-0 in the decider last year.

As well as Hegarty, Aisling can also call upon former ‘View striker Jason Lipper.