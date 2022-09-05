Search

05 Sept 2022

Limerick club hurler named in new Cork U20 hurling management team

Limerick club hurler named in new Cork U20 hurling management team

South Liberties goalkeeper Anthony Nash

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

CORK GAA have confirmed their new U20 hurling management that will be proposed for ratification at next week’s County Committee meeting for September.

South Liberties goalkeeper Anthony Nash is among the selectors.

Nash is in his second season between the posts for the famed green and gold hoops after his transfer from Kanturk when his inter-county days with Cork ended.

Nash and Liberties currently have two wins and one defeat from three outings in Group Two of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC. Liberties play Mungret in round four this Friday in Claughaun at 6pm as the race for the two quarter final spots hots up. Nash and his defensive colleagues are yet to concede a goal - the only team across the 12 senior clubs yet to have a goal scored against them.

As well as playing in goals, Nash has undertaken some coaching duties across the last two seasons with Liberties.

Now he is to be involved with the new-look Cork U20 management.

Ben O’Connor is to be proposed as the new manager.

A two-year term will be proposed for the Newtownshandrum man. His selectors are Nash, Ronan Curran (St Finbarrs), Terence McCarthy (Midleton) and Ger O’Regan (St Finbarrs).

“We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group. No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands," said Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan of the new manager.

A winner of three All-Ireland SHC medals, Ben O'Connor also won four county titles and an All Ireland Senior Club title with Newtownshandrum as a player.

In recent years, he coached Charleville and Midleton to Premier Intermediate and Premier Senior County titles.

