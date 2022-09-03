Big guns collide in a busy Saturday schedule in the Limerick club hurling championship

THERE are three round three games in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Saturday evening.

The headline fixture is the renewal of the 2019 Limerick SHC final between Na Piarsaigh and Patrickswell. Indeed this pair have also met in the last two semi finals.

Patrickswell remain without the injured Cian Lynch but will welcome back another trio who didn't start in the opening rounds - Kevin O'Brien, Josh Considine and Calvin Carroll.

The Well will look to show more of the form from their win over Ahane, rather than the lacklustre display in defeat to Kilmallock. Indeed they defeated the Castleconnell side without Aaron Gillane scoring from play.

Na Piarsaigh have a 100% record but were also short some regulars in their wins over Doon and Kilmallock to-date.

Pending results elsewhere, the Caherdavin men can confirm their place in the knockout stages with another win and ahead of the two final round group games.

They have a new senior goalkeeper this season in Evan Condon. Padraic Kennedy was an ever present between the posts for Na Piarsaigh from 2009 to 2020 but last year it was Kevin Ryan and now Condon has been promoted up from their intermediate team to wear to No1 jersey. Condon's place in goals for their intermediate side has been taken by Shane Dowling.

Meanwhile in Askeaton is the big local derby between Ballybrown and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

It’s 2011 since the sides met in county championship - Ballybrown winning that intermediate quarter final after a replay.

The Clarina side were promoted up senior the following year but Kildimo-Pallaskenry didn’t make their appearance in the top ranks until last season.

Ballybrown know that a third win will edge them within touching distance of a quarter final spot, while Kildimo-Pallaskenry will look for their South Liberties form, rather than the opening round Mungret performance.

In Cappamore is the meeting of Blackrock and South Liberties.

When these teams met last season, the side in green and gold had 16-points to spare.

The Rockies had to beat Monaleen in the relegation play-off last year and are without a win to-date in the 2022 campaign.

Both actually lost last time out - Liberties to Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Blackrock to Garryspillane.

But Liberties did beat Garryspillane in round one and will look for a return to that form to ignite their quest to return to the quarter final stage like last season.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 2 FIXTURES

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 6.15pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Askeaton at 6pm

Blackrock v South Liberties in Cappamore at 6.15pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Killeedy v Monagea in Newcastle West at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Mungret St Pauls v Doon in Caherconlish at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Rathkeale v Garryspillane in Rathbane at 1pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Old Christians in Caherelly at 6pm