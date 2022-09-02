Search

02 Sept 2022

Eastern rivals Ahane and Doon meet in key Limerick club hurling championship tie

Ahane Doon

Young guns Adam English (Doon) and Evan O'Leary (Ahane) in action during last year's Limerick SHC clash

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

02 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship looks east this Friday evening.

Cappamore hosts the all east meeting of Doon and Ahane at 6.15.

While this sides are familiar foes, recent Limerick SHC ties have been scarce. Doon were winners last season and in ‘17 and ‘14, while Ahane have to go back to 2010 for their last victory over the men in red.

Ahead of this round three tie, Doon have a 50% record, while Ahane have only a draw from their opening tie with Adare.

Doon beat Adare last time out, while Ahane lost to Patrickswell. 

Doon, who have contested two of the last four county finals, have used just 16 players in the championship to-date and haven't used inter-county U20 trio Adam English, Eddie Stokes or Cian O'Donovan.

Managed by Tadgh Hayes and coached by Jimmy Quilty, Doon have had Dean Coleman and Pat Ryan in fine form scoring.

Ahane have scored 1-35 in two outings but just over 70% has come from Tom Morrissey with 1-9 from play, among his total of 1-24.

Last time out they had John Meskell in goals - back in 2000 he was an All-Ireland U21 winning midfielder. Meskell was a coach-selector with the Limerick team that reached the All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Kilkenny this Summer.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 2 FIXTURES

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Doon v Ahane in Cappamore at 6.15pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Caherline v Feohanagh in Ballybrown at 6.15pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Staker Wallace v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Hospital at 6pm
Blackrock v Crecora-Manister in Kilbreedy at 6pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v St Patricks in Fedamore at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Ballybrown v St Kierans in Askeaton at 6pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media