Eastern rivals Ahane and Doon meet in key Limerick club hurling championship tie

THE Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship looks east this Friday evening.

Cappamore hosts the all east meeting of Doon and Ahane at 6.15.

While this sides are familiar foes, recent Limerick SHC ties have been scarce. Doon were winners last season and in ‘17 and ‘14, while Ahane have to go back to 2010 for their last victory over the men in red.

Ahead of this round three tie, Doon have a 50% record, while Ahane have only a draw from their opening tie with Adare.

Doon beat Adare last time out, while Ahane lost to Patrickswell.

Doon, who have contested two of the last four county finals, have used just 16 players in the championship to-date and haven't used inter-county U20 trio Adam English, Eddie Stokes or Cian O'Donovan.

Managed by Tadgh Hayes and coached by Jimmy Quilty, Doon have had Dean Coleman and Pat Ryan in fine form scoring.

Ahane have scored 1-35 in two outings but just over 70% has come from Tom Morrissey with 1-9 from play, among his total of 1-24.

Last time out they had John Meskell in goals - back in 2000 he was an All-Ireland U21 winning midfielder. Meskell was a coach-selector with the Limerick team that reached the All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Kilkenny this Summer.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 2 FIXTURES

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Doon v Ahane in Cappamore at 6.15pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Caherline v Feohanagh in Ballybrown at 6.15pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Staker Wallace v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Hospital at 6pm

Blackrock v Crecora-Manister in Kilbreedy at 6pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v St Patricks in Fedamore at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Ballybrown v St Kierans in Askeaton at 6pm