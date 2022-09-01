Adare and Kilmallock meet in Limerick SHC to mark Castletown-Ballyagran GAA pitch opening

ROUND Three of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship commences this Thursday evening.

This September 1 the meeting of champions Kilmallock and Adare takes place in Ballyagran at 6.15.

The fixture marks the official reopening of the Castletown-Ballyagran GAA new playing surface. The official ceremony to mark the development works begins at 5pm.

On the field of play, Adare and Kilmallock are two sides that haven’t actually met that often in county championship in recent years.

Back in 2012 this was the pairing in the Limerick SHC final with seven of that Kilmallock team and five from Adare, still involved in their respective senior panels

Kilmallock were winners that day and have won the three meetings since. It’s 2008 since Adare last toppled The Balbec.

Back in the ‘12 final Aidan O’Rahilly and Eoin Ryan were in opposing teams and now both walk the line for their respective clubs - O'Rahilly managed Adare, who are coached by former Clare senior hurling selector Mike Deegan and Ryan a selector with a Kilmallock side, who are coached by former Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor.

Kilmallock chase a victory to edge them closer to a quarter final or semi final spot, while Adare seek to move away from relegation issues.

Both lost last time out - Kilmallock to Na Piarsaigh and Adare to Doon.

The champions were without 2021 winning captain Philip O'Loughlin last time.

Adare scored just twice from play in their last outing when they were without Ronan Connolly, Mike Keane and Brendan O'Connor and then lost John Fitzgibbon to injury in the opening minutes.

Kilmallock, who had seven players on last month's All-Ireland SHC winning panel, have an opening round win over Patrickswell under their belt, while Declan Hannon's Adare are seeking their first win after drawing with Ahane in round one.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 1 FIXTURES

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Adare v Kilmallock in Ballyagran at 6.15pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4

Effin v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 6.15pm

Bruff v Monaleen in Caherconlish at 6.15pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Bruree v Croom in Bruff at 6.15pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine in Quaid Park at 6.30pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Patrickswell v Tournafulla in Ballingarry at 6pm