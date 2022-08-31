In Pictures: Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Galtee Gaels play out thrilling draw in Limerick SFC

A draw between Galtee Gaels and Kildimo-Pallaskenry keep both in contention ahead of the final round of action in the Irish Wire Limerick senior club football championship.
At the end of this month, Kildimo-Pallaskenry play Ballysteen and Galtee Gaels play Ballylanders in two eagerly awaited derby ties to conclude the Limerick SFC group stages.
Photographer Sinead Kiely was in attendance in Caherconlish for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
