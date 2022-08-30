In Pictures: Newcastle West and Claughaun renew an old football rivalry in the Limerick SFC

CHAMPIONS Newcastle West advanced to the knockout stages of the Irish Wire Limerick senior club football championship last weekend.
The west Limerick side defeated Claughaun.
All is not lost for the Childers Road side, who now play city rivals Monaleen in a winner-takes-all final round group tie in late September.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance in Mick Neville Park for the Limerick Leader.
