31 Aug 2022

Women In Sport: Limerick camogie star Niamh Mulcahy stresses the importance of hard work

NIAMH Mulcahy played a number of sports when she was younger focusing mainly on camogie and soccer. She has played with Ireland U15, 17, 19 and university team. She played with Limerick at all age groups and played senior level for 15 years. Niamh is currently playing camogie with her club Ahane.

When did you start playing your sport?
I started like many when I was about 5/6 out the back with my father and two sisters Judith and Claire and then with the club when we were old enough! I was fortunate enough to attend Lisnagry NS where we always had great access to county board GAA development coaches like Seán Óg Herbert who came into the school weekly which was always very enjoyable.

What has been your most memorable moment in your sport?
Without question winning the county senior title with my club Ahane in 2018. We had lost a few finals previously so to finally get over the line was really special. I don’t think there’s any better feeling than winning with your club. The joy it brought to so many people both involved and not involved with the team was incredible.

Where would you like to see women in sports in 10 years?
I think like all women I’d love to see an increase in coverage and attendances but most of all I’d love to see an increase in participation among all women of all ages. There has been brilliant work done over the past number of years to promote female sport and I think it’s only going to get bigger and better.

What is an important lesson you have learned in your sport?
The importance of hard work. The best players are nearly always the hardest working both on and off the field.

What advice would you offer to any females looking to start sports?
Play as many sports as you can for as long as you can. I think it’s really important to try a number of sports to see what fits you best. My parents both had a GAA background but they ensured we experienced a number of sports and then let it up to us what we decided to continue with. The most important thing above all else though is to enjoy it! If you don’t enjoy it you won’t stick with it!

