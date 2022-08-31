Women In Sport: Pauline McCarthy continues to sustain a lifetime passion for sport

Pauline McCarthy currently plays for St Ailbe’s Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Club where she plays at Junior level at both sports. In the past she would have played at Senior, Intermediate and

Junior Intercounty and club levels.

When did you start playing your sport?

Like most GAA / Ladies players, I began playing at home in the yard with my brothers when I was old enough to run around, three or four years of age. We played against the wall and broke windows in the house like most GAA people. We played what we saw on the TV. If it was hurling, then we played hurling if it was football, then we played football. The same could be said for rugby, soccer, tennis etc. etc. We played everything we saw. Later, as I got older, I concentrated more on Camogie with a little Football and Soccer thrown in here and there.

What has been your most memorable moment in your sport?

I must say all my most memorable moments were made possible by some fantastic teammates, players, and lifelong friends. That is what makes them memorable. The people I met, played with and against as well as the fun we had along the way.

I have played for a long time, so I have lots of memorable sporting moments. I cannot narrow them down to just one. All of them were special in one way or another but some of them would be:

Winning a first Senior County Medal in 1974 at 14 years of age - adding four more titles over the following years.

Winning the Senior All Ireland club camogie in 1978. Doing the double in Senior Club football the same year with Newtownshandrum. Repeating the football in 1979. I had fantastic teammates. Not just the games but the whole adventure of the club championships outside your county.

First match for Limerick Adult team, Junior grade at the time, in a League match versus Clare 1974.

First All Ireland for Limerick. Junior Championship 1977. The step up to Senior afterwards.

The 1980 Senior All Ireland final, drawing and then beaten in the replay. Heart break but a memorable moment all the same.

The Junior All Ireland win in 1995 having lost in 1988 and 1994. The Intermediate Final win the following year 1996.

A County Senior Medal in Camogie with Old Christians.

Fighting for years with Bruff Camogie to try win something but always coming up just short to a great Granagh Ballingarry Camogie team. We had great battles but never got over the line.

Eventually winning the Senior Championship with Ahane after years of trying and while I did not play on the day, I can appreciate the effort the club put in to achieving that goal.

Playing my first football match with St. Ailbe’s and winning the Junior Championship that year with all the kids of the neighbourhood. Subsequent wins at Intermediate and Senior levels with those same players, watching them grow and develop into fantastic people and players since then.

Being involved in the first Junior B Camogie team with St. Ailbe’s and playing that memorable first match in Kilfinane was emotional and memorable.

Balancing out all these successful memorable moments are many more unsuccessful and difficult moments. All sports people have them to a greater or lesser extent depending on how successful your team is. For every win, there have been much more losses. Learning to cope with being dropped, being substituted, sitting on the bench knowing you won’t be playing. These are all part of the disappointments that make up some of the memorable moments for varied reasons but that is what being in a team is all about. Sometimes that is what is required from you. It is all part of the madness of Sport.