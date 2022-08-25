Crucial fixtures down for decision in Round 4 of Limerick SFC

A battle for possession during St Kieran's Limerick SFC fixture with Galtee Gaels at Kilmallock Pic: Keith Wiseman
THE action continues in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship tonight, Thursday, with the start of the Round 4 fixture schedule.
In Group 1, high-flying Fr Casey's face Galbally in Kilmallock tonight, Thursday, at 6.30pm.
Fr Casey's are sitting joint top of the group with three wins from their round robin fixtures, while Galbally will be anxious to pick up their first win of the campaign having secured just a single point from their opening three fixtures.
The action continues on Friday with a crucial meeting of Monaleen and Oola in Knocklong, 6.30pm. Monaleen will be looking to get their campaign back on track following their disappointing defeat to Fr Casey's in their previous outing. Opponents Oola have lost each of their three group games to date and will be anxious to secure a precious win against the city side.
Elsewhere on Friday night, high-flying Group 2 leaders Adare take on Ballylanders in Feenagh, also 6.30pm.
Adare sit joint top of Group 2 with St Kieran's, while Ballylanders are yet to win a fixture in the group stages of the championship.
Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Round 4:
Thursday, August 25
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Galbally v Fr. Casey’s in Kilmallock at 6:30p.m.
Friday, August 26
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Monaleen v Oola in Knocklong at 6:30p.m.
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Adare v Ballylanders in Feenagh at 6:30p.m.
Saturday, August 27
County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Newcastle West v Claughaun in Mick Neville Park at 6:30p.m.
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Galtee Gaels v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Caherconlish at 6:30p.m.
Sunday, August 28
County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Ballysteen v St. Kieran’s in The Bog Garden at 6:30p.m.
Professor Margaret Murnane, Mary Harney, Chancellor University of Limerick, Sr Stanislaus Kennedy, UL President Professor Kerstin Mey, Liam Moggan & Professor Brigid Laffan PIC: Sean Curtin/True Media
According to the study, there are nine census settlements in County Limerick that do not have any public transport service
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.