Crucial fixtures down for decision in Round 4 of Limerick SFC

THE action continues in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship tonight, Thursday, with the start of the Round 4 fixture schedule.

In Group 1, high-flying Fr Casey's face Galbally in Kilmallock tonight, Thursday, at 6.30pm.

Fr Casey's are sitting joint top of the group with three wins from their round robin fixtures, while Galbally will be anxious to pick up their first win of the campaign having secured just a single point from their opening three fixtures.

The action continues on Friday with a crucial meeting of Monaleen and Oola in Knocklong, 6.30pm. Monaleen will be looking to get their campaign back on track following their disappointing defeat to Fr Casey's in their previous outing. Opponents Oola have lost each of their three group games to date and will be anxious to secure a precious win against the city side.

Elsewhere on Friday night, high-flying Group 2 leaders Adare take on Ballylanders in Feenagh, also 6.30pm.

Adare sit joint top of Group 2 with St Kieran's, while Ballylanders are yet to win a fixture in the group stages of the championship.

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Round 4:

Thursday, August 25

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Galbally v Fr. Casey’s in Kilmallock at 6:30p.m.



Friday, August 26

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Monaleen v Oola in Knocklong at 6:30p.m.

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Adare v Ballylanders in Feenagh at 6:30p.m.



Saturday, August 27

County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Newcastle West v Claughaun in Mick Neville Park at 6:30p.m.

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Galtee Gaels v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Caherconlish at 6:30p.m.



Sunday, August 28

County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 4

Ballysteen v St. Kieran’s in The Bog Garden at 6:30p.m.