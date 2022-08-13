Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 20 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 20 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

LIMERICK SHC: We headed to Caherconlish to take on Patrickswell in the second round of the Bon Secours Senior Hurling County Championship on Saturday evening. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Patrickswell ran out winners by a five-point margin in the end. Full time Ahane 0-20 Patrickswell 2-19.

LIMERICK JAHC: We played our second-round game of the Woodlands Junior A Hurling County Championship in Ballybrown against Castletown Ballyagran on Sunday. Castletown Ballyagran made a serious start, and we didn’t get our first score until five minutes before half time. Half time score Ahane 0-02 CTB 2-13. We started the second half well with a Peter Donohoe goal, but we had left ourselves too much to do in the second half and Castletown Ballyagran ran out convincing winners. Full time Ahane 1-06 CTB 4-27.

LIMERICK UNDERAGE: Well done to our own Conor Bickford who played with the Limerick U16’s on Saturday against Cork in Bruff. Limerick took the win on the day! Well done also to Ronan Butler who played with the Limerick U14’s on Saturday against Kildare and Galway, Jack Cosgrove and John O’Connor who played with the Limerick U15’s against Cork and Laois and to Conor Ryan who played another Limerick U15 panel against Kildare and Kerry on Saturday! Fantastic to have you all representing the club!

FIXTURE: U17 Football: Ahane v Crecora Manister Friday 12th August at 7pm in Mackey Park.

U 14 CAMOGIE: Huge well done to Isabelle Collins and Kate O’Connor who lined out with the Limerick U14 team in the National Camogie Blitz on Saturday in Dublin. A fantastic achievement for the girls and we are very proud of them here in Ahane.

CONGRATS: Not just once, twice, but three times our very own superwoman Tara Madigan won gold in the British Transplant Games last weekend. Tara won gold in the long jump, 3K and the 200m. Tara is an inspiration to us all and we are so proud of her.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

LOTTO: The club Lotto stands at €3,600. The next draw is Monday night the 8th August in the clubhouse. The numbers drawn were 4,6,19,25.Congratulations Keogh Grandchildren, Nora & Oonagh, Pat Burton, Donie Collins who won in the lucky dips.

LIMERICK JAHC: In the 2nd round of the Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship, we travelled back west to Feenagh to face off against Templeglantine, the sun was shining which made for perfect hurling conditions. Straight off the mark, Templeglantine put the ball over the bar from the throw in to open up an early lead. Bally responded with a Dan McGuire point from a set piece. Both teams exchanged scores throughout the half, and after being level on numerous occasions, Templeglantine converted a number of opportunities before the break to leave the score 0:11-0:08 to Templeglantine.

Templeglantine started the brighter in the second half ,outscoring Bally 0:03-0:02 within the first 10min of the second half. On the 12th min of the half Bally were dealt a hammer blow with Templeglantine finding the net from a long range set piece, this gave our opponents a commanding lead going into the final quarter. John Stack came on in place of Matt Mitchell at the 20min mark and announced his arrival with a sublime point. We exchanged 2 points each going in to the last 10 minutes and deep into injury time Eoghan O’Neill found the net to close the gap but unfortunately it was too little too late. Templeglantine ran out deserving winners 1:18-1:12

Bally Team: Shane O’Neill, Mark O'Dea, Eoin Kloos Colm O’Riordan, Matt Mitchell, Pa Byrnes, Alan O’Riordan, Jack Owens, Sean Teefy, Eoghan O’Neill, Paul Martin, Micheal Martin, Dan Owens, Enda Frawley, Dan McGuire.

JUNIOR B: Best of luck to our Junior B Hurlers in the first round of the 2022 Championship campaign to South Liberties on Thursday evening in Caherelly. Lets get out and support the lads on the evening.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to Sean Browne and his fiancée Eilis on their recent engagement.

BRUFF

LIMERICK PIHC: The Premier Intermediate Hurlers played Knockainey last Saturday evening.

The team was Eric Finn, Graham Whelan, Conor McEniry, Daire O' Brien, Jason Hayes, Paul Browne, Patrick Finn, Kevin Bonar, Colin Madden, Darragh Butler, Sean Finn, Paul O' Riordan, Danny O' Leary, Christopher Browne, Josh Keating, Kyle Dillon, Bobby O' Brien, James O' Riordan, Cormac Daly, John Bulfin, Tim O' Sullivan, Pat O' Neill, Paudi Mulcahy, Colm O' Loughlin, David Mulqueen, Killian Bennett and Oisin Mulqueen. One sub used. The scorers were Danny O' Leary (0-9, 0-8F), Sean Finn (0-3), Kevin Bonar (0-1), Christopher Browne (0-1), Darragh Butler (0-3), Paul Browne (0-1) and Kyle Dillon (0-4, 0-4F).

The final score Bruff 0-22 Knockainey 2-16.

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior B Hurlers had a comprehensive win over Castletown / Ballyagran last week in the first round of the South Championship.

FIXTURES: 15/08/2022 Throw in 7pm U15 hurlers versus Pallasgreen in Bruff; 17/08/2022 Throw in 7pm U17 hurlers versus Mungret St Pauls in Mungret.

U11 HURLING: The Bruff u11s had a great day at the Munster GAA hurling blitz in Semple Stadium Thurles last Tuesday the 2nd of August. The day started with a stadium tour, and then the boys played Ogonnolloe, Cappoquin, Ballynahinch and Upperchurch Drombane, acquitting themselves very well in all games. A fantastic day that players, coaches and supporters will remember forever! Thanks to all involved for arranging the trip.

U17 HURLING: Well done to the U17 Hurlers who defeated Kildimo / Pallaskenry in the third round of the Division 1 Championship this evening. The final score was Bruff 2-17 Kildimo/Pallaskenry 0-14.

WELL DONE: Well done to all our club players who were involved in intercounty action last weekend with the Limerick U15 and U16 hurling panels.

LOTTO: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 14, 19, 26 and 29. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Tim O'Sullivan and €20 went to each of the following: Mary Brosnan, Sean O'Brien, John A. Moran, The Mc Carthy Girls, Sarah Hanley, Mairead & Martin, Marie Browne, Sinead Corbett and Caroline Fitzgerald. This week the Jackpot is €20,000! Thank you for your continued support.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 2, 5, 11 & 15. Lucky dip winners were Hugh Alex & Emily Murnane, Mary Begley (Online), Michael Martin, Padraig O'Keeffe and Noel Deegan (Online). Next week’s jackpot will be €8,000 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Result from Sunday evening's game against Na Piarsaigh, Caherline 0-14 Na Piarsaigh 2-19. The lads have a break now until the weekend of September 2nd, fixture details to follow as soon as they're announced.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

HURLING: We played Knockainey last Tuesday in first round of hurling championship but came off second best on a scoreline of 2-12 to 0-12. Next up is Glenroe away on Tuesday August 9th at 7.30pm.

FOOTBALL: We continue football championship on Sunday 21st August against St Pat's. The match takes place at 2pm in Fedamore.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR A HURLERS: Our junior A hurlers drew with Drom-Broadford 1-18 to 0-21 in their second round championship game last Saturday in Ballingarry. We were slow to settle in the first half and despite points from Cathal O'Neill, Richard Murphy and Rian O'Byrne, Drom were getting the upper hand and led by 0-11 to 0-4 with 25 minutes on the clock. Drom then had a goal ruled out for a square ball before Richard Murphy connected with a ball in the square that ended up in the back of the net and a goal which was a much needed boost for us. A Cathal O'Neill point soon after left three points in it at the break: 0-11 to 1-5.

The intensity stepped up a gear in the second half as ourselves and Drom traded points in a highly entertaining contest. David Power and Cathal were sending over fine scores whilst James Conheady and Darach Skelly were winning frees in the forward line. James and Cormac Flanagan also managed to score points in rely to Drom. Coming into the closing stages a fine point from Damien Kearney and two Cathal scores gave us the lead but a late Drom free tied up the game and it finished a draw: 0-21 to 1-18.

Team: Ger Kennedy; Rory Hannan, Jack Dalton, Pádraig Byrnes; Cian Leahy, Páraic O'Neill, Tom Shanahan; Cormac Flanagan (0-1), Darach Skelly; James Conheady (0-1), Cathal O'Neill (0-7), David Power (0-5); Rian O'Byrne (0-2); Conor Kirby, Richard Murphy (1-1). Subs: Damien Kearney (0-1), Brendan Power, Mike McCormack, Sean Keyes, Tim Moloney, Tomás Connolly, Donnacha Connolly, Ciarán Kennedy, Micheál O'Neill, Fergal Egan, Sam Riordan, Fergal Carey, Eoin O'Callaghan, Edwin Wixted (inj), Evan Moloney (inj).

This leaves us in a decent position with 3 points from 2 games and in second place in the table. The next game is against Blackrock on the weekend of the 3/4 September with fixture details TBC.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALLERS: Our intermediate footballers have a busy few weeks ahead with a crucial game against Glin this Saturday 13th August at 7.30pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale and the third round vs Na Piarsaigh the following Thursday 18th August at 6.45 in Mungret.

U15: Our under 15 hurlers were unlucky to lose out to Drom-Broadford last Monday night by 2-12 to 1-10 on a highly competitive game. This was their last game of the season and a big thanks to all players and coaches for their dedication and commitment throughout the year.

U13: Our under 13 hurlers' next game takes place on Thursday 18th August against Belville Gaels at 7pm in Crecora.

CROOM

LOTTO: Jackpot on Monday night is €3,800. No jackpot winner last week. Our lucky dip winners were Catherine Moloney, Kathleen Cahill, Maurice Hartnett, Eileen Moloney and Tom English.

LIMERICK IHC: Nick Grene Sportsgounds County Intermediate Hurling Championship, played 4th of August in Fedamore - Full time Croom 2-22 Murroe/Boher 2-13.

THURLES: Our u11 hurlers made the trip to Semple Stadium in Thurles on August 4th to take part in the Munster GAA activity day.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LIMERICK PIHC: All roads led to Ballyagran last weekend for R2 of the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Championship against Effin. We were unlucky on the night not to come away with a win as it was toe to toe in the first half with a score of DAromin Athlacca 0.9 Effin 0.8.

Effin had a great start in the 2nd half that was difficult to overturn. Our lads, however fought well and showed great determination. Final score Dromin Athlacca 0.14 Effin 1.17. The next round sees Dromin Athlacca take on Bruff on Thursday eveing in Kilmallock with a 6.45pm throw in.

Team on the night: Robbie Breen, William Dore, Donnahca Higgins, Shane Scully, Peter Ryan, Micheal Reidy (C), David Mullins, Mark Fitzpatrick, David Reidy (9pts), Daire Brady, Cian Scully (2pts), Sean O Leary, Adam Costello, David Breen (2pts), Jack Fitzgibon. Subs Peter McMahon, J.P Costllo David Griffin (1pt)'

FR CASEYS

FIXTURES: U17 County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Kildimo/Pallaskenry – Wednesday August 10th in Kildimo at 7.00pm; Senior County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Monaleen – Thursday August 18th in Mick Neville Park at 6.45pm; Intermediate County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Gerald Griffins – Friday August 19th in Newcastle West at 6.45pm.

WEDDING: Fr. Caseys GAA Club would like to congratulate our Senior Footballer John Browne and his beautiful bride Claire on their marriage last Friday and wish the couple health and happiness for the future.

LOTTO: Fr. Casey’s Club Lotto continued on Tuesday August 2nd with a Jackpot of €20,800 up for grabs. The numbers drawn were 6, 7 & 30 with the bonus ball 9. There was no Jackpot winner but we did have a Match 2 plus Bonus winner. The Jackpot now increases to €21,000. Match 2 plus Bonus winners: Mary Byrne €100 (Promoter: An Siopa Milsean). The lucky dip winners were as follows: Norma Brosnahan €30 (Promoter: Online); John Lane €30 (Promoter: John Murphy); Patsy O’Connor €30 (Promoter: Square Sales).

GALBALLY

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Galbally will play Newcastle West in Round 3 of Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship. The match is scheduled for next Friday, August 19th at 6.45pm in Kilmallock.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: The next round of the Junior B football championship is scheduled for next Tuesday, August 16th at 7pm. Galbally will play Croom at home in Galbally.

U19 FOOTBALL: Galbally will play Monaleen this Sunday, August 14th in the under 19 County Football Semi Final. Throw in is at 5pm in Doon. All support for the boys is appreciated.

FUNDRAISIER: Galbally GAA club will hold a fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday September 3rd and Sunday September 4th. There are a range of fun activities for all the family to enjoy throughout the weekend. All funds raised will go to Milford Hospice Care Centre and Galbally Gaa Development Fund.

Here is a schedule of the events that will take place - Saturday 3rd September, 5km walk will start from the village at 7pm, Music in O Connells Bar - 10pm til' late. Sunday 4th September - Charity cycle leaving Galbally at 10am. There will be distances for all abilities; Truck, Tractor and Vintage Car run, leaving the village at 12pm; Dog show in the GAA field at 1pm; Drive in Bingo at 3pm

SPLIT THE POT: This week's jackpot is €143 and our winner is Dan Cronin. Thanks to all for supporting our weekly draw. Envelopes can be purchased in Willie Barry butchers, Cummins' Daybreak, Margo's and Tracy's hair salons, Mulvey's coffee shop, Fraser's Bar, The Abbey Bar, O'Connells Pub, The Foxes Den, The Welcome Inn, Galbally Chipper and Galbally Post Office.

SUMMER CAMP: James Jimbob Ryan will hold a Summer GAA camp. Ages and activities are the same as the Cúl camp. It will run in Garryspillane GAA pitch on 23rd 24th and 25th of August from 10am-1pm. Charge €10 per day. To book a place please text 0876424630 or email j20016273@gmail.com

GALTEE GAELS

GALTEE GAELS: THE Junior ‘B’ team having lost round one to Galbally are due to play Ballylanders in round two this week check with club officials re time and date. On this Thursday night the under 19 team will play Knockaderry in the semi-final in Kilbreedy at 6 45 pm. The senior team will play St Kieran’s in round three at Kilmallock on Sunday August 21 at 6.45pm.

CLUB NA NÓG: The under fifteen travelled to Bruree on Sunday night last to play Kilcolla Gaels in the championship and came away with a big win. Best of luck to five of this team who are on the Limerick team this weekend . On this Wednesday night the under seventeen team are away to Bruff in the next round of the Championship at 7.30pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL: The junior ladies had a big win of St Ailbes in round one of the Championship at home on Wednesday last on the score of 4-11 to 1-8. The under fourteen team travelled to Knockainey to play St Ailbes and came away with a big win

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Martin Lewis who won €250 in the July draw supporters may join any Month for €10 per Month. This draw is the club’s main fundraiser each year.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LOTTO: Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. Our next draw will take place in O Neills on Monday Aug 8th.Last week’s numbers were 6, 7, 20, 26. Unfortunately, we had no jackpot winner however our lucky dip winners 5 x €20 were Ann Lynch Bank Place, Elsie Frazer Hospital, Thomas Ryan Oldtown, Catriona Farrell Herbertstown, Michaela Heelan Kilteely. Sellers Prize Pat Foley. Next jackpot is now €10,000.

FIXTURES: County Junior A Football Championship vs St Patricks in Kilbreedy Aug 10th 7.30pm. U17 Football Championship vs Coshlea Gaels in Effin Aug 10th 7pm.U15 Football Championship at home to Coshlea Gaels Aug 13th 4pm.

RESULTS:County Intermediate Hurling Championship H/H 1.21 Kilmallock 2.17. U15 Hurling Championship Coshlea Gaels 4.07 H/H 4.10. South Junior B Hurling Championship H/H 0.12 Effin 1.16. County Intermediate Hurling Championship H/H 2.14 Granagh/Ballingarry 1.23.

HURLING:Our Intermediate hurlers had a fantastic win over Kilmallock in the 1st round of the championship in Knocklong on Sunday evening last. In a tough physical game there wasn’t much between the teams in the 1st half. A Kilmallock goal on the stroke of halftime gave them a 3 point lead at the break. A battling 2nd half performance including a super goal from John Fitzgerald gave us a one point win on a final score of 1.21 to 2.17.

Team: Diarmuid Quirke, Killian Real, Joe Fogarty, John Riordan, Tadgh Leddin, Oisin O Grady, Killian O Shea, Mark Deegan, Adrian Canty, Mikey Bob Ryan, Conor O Grady, Harry Fox, Michael Whelan, John Fitzgerald, Aaron Murphy. Subs Used: Michael Leddin, Keith O Connor & Dylan O Connor.

Unfortunately on Sunday in our 2nd round game the lads fell short to a very impressive display by Granagh Ballingarry losing out by 1.23 to 2.14. We go again in 3 weeks time against Croagh/Kilfinny in the 3rd round.

Our Junior Hurlers put in a battling display on Tuesday night in the first round of the championship before going down to Effin by 1.16 to 0.122. In a fine sporting game it was level at halftime but facing into a strong breeze in the 2nd half Effin took over the game with some fine scores & a penalty.it was a great effort & credit to everyone who wore the jersey.

Team: Michael Hayes, James Daly, Ross Winship, John O Donoghue, Thomas Ryan, Pa Jones, Colin Kelly, Liam O Donnell, Dean O Shea, Adam Boyle, Kieran Glynn, Adam Leahy, Peter Sheeran, Ger McInerney, Eamonn Cooke. Sub: Shane O Rourke.

CONDOLENCE: Sincere sympathy to Mary Doherty Hospital on the passing of her mother Mary Hayes Ballylanders. May she rest in peace.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP: KD 3.16 – 2:21 Patrickswell. Hard luck to our Junior A hurlers who came up just short on Sunday in costa del Fedamore, losing out narrowly to Patrickswell. In what was a very exciting and physical game the lads gave a huge effort mixed with some fantastic scores. The lads now re-group ahead of the two football championship games before the hurling resumes in September.

DADS & LADS SOCIAL GAA GAMES: With upcoming games & blitzes planned please reach out to a club member to get added to the group for the latest updates.

HISTORY OF KILTEELY DROMKEEN: For a contribution of a minimum of €50:Your name included in the list of patrons to be printed in the book/Invited to the launch events / Guaranteed a signed copy of the book at the launch. Your support will go towards the substantial publishing costs. Any profits will be reinvested into our juvenile club to help ensure a bright future for the young people of our community and that of gaelic games in Kilteely Dromkeen. Become a patron today by contacting one of the following: Noel O’Dea (0876278022) Mairead Murphy (0876391284), James O’Regan (0879646197) or pro.kdgaa@gmail.com

U19 FOOTBALL: Best of luck to the U19 Footballers with Pallasgreen who have reached the semi-final this Friday August 12th vs Banogue. Best of luck lads

LOTTO: 1st AUG 2022. Numbers drawn: 7,14,16,20 - No winner. Lucky Dips: Ned Breen, Ruby O’Halloran, Anne O’Dea, Larry Beary. Sellers Prize: Larry O’Grady.

MONALEEN

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday Aug 4th with the jackpot standing at €4,500. The numbers drawn were 2, 12, 14 and 33. €50 Lucky Dip winners were J. O’Connor (Glenside), J. Belton (Oakfield), T. Malone (Miltown Manor) and J.Delaney (c/o Leo’s).

SENIOR FIXTURES: Sun 14th Aug City Junior B Hurling Championship Ballybrown v Monaleen @Clarina, 19:00; Thu 11th Aug County u19 Football Championship Semi Final Galbally v Monaleen @Doon, 18:45; Fri 12th Aug Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Newcastlewest v Monaleen @Mick Neville Park 18:45; Tue 16th Aug County u19 Hurling Championship Semi-Final Monaleen v Mungret @Caherdavin, 18:45.

SENIOR RESULTS: Premier Intermediate Hurling Monaleen 1:18 Glenroe 2:20.

BORD NA NOG RESULTS: U17 Hurling Championship Monaleen 3:18 Na Piarsaigh 0:16.

BORD NA NOG FIXTURES: Wed 10th Aug u17 Football Division 1 Mungret v Monaleen @Mungret 19:00; Thurs 11th Aug u13 Football Division 1 Mungret v Monaleen @Mungret 19:00; Thurs 11th Aug u13 Football Division 3A Monaleen v St. Senans @Monaleen 18:30; Mon 15th Aug u15 Hurling Division 1 Kilmallock v Monaleen @Kilmallock 19:00.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

U15 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-13 Killeedy Tournafulla Monagea 1-13. On Monday 1 August 2022 our U-15 division 1 hurlers lined out for the last of their group matches in Mungret St. Pauls Village pitch when they played Killeedy Tournafulla Monagea.

The game finished level, this left Mungret St. Pauls on 7 points and second place on the table with the other teams still with one more game to play. Mungret St. Pauls await the result of the top team Ahane playing third place Na Piarsaigh to see where they finish in the group.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Well done to our Club on achieving the One Good Club award at the weekend. The programme was spearheaded by Caitríona Rice. This was a five step mental health awareness programme aimed at building and encouraging positive mental health in the community. It was developed in partnership with the LGFA, Jigsaw and Lidl. You may have noticed the several activities that the Ladies Football section organised over the last number of weeks, including a Tresure Hunt, Reeling in the Years, Guest Speakers, Giving Recognition, Wellness Walk etc.. Many, many thanks to those who contributed and supported this programme in any way. Caitríona represented the Club in Croke Park last Sunday to receive the Award, at the Ladies Football All Ireland Finals. Well done to Cath Murphy who acted as Forth Official at the All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final between Meath and Kerry.

U17 HURLING: Mungret St Paul's 1-19 Doon 4-7 – On Wednesday 3 August there was a nice crowd in attendance in Doon as the U-17 Division 1 Hurling third round of games took place. This was a tight game for the most part but it was Mungret St. Pauls that held the lead for the majority of the match. Doon got lucky in the first half with a goal but Mungret were on target for most of their shots which gave them a six point lead at half time 0-11 to 1-5. The second half, Doon pulled out all the stops and hammered in goals to bring them level with Mungret St. Pauls. It took Mungret St. Pauls hitting the net themselves to urge them on to win the game. This is a clean sweep of wins for this team so far with another four to be played.

SENIOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-14 Ballybrown 2-25. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport.

Team; Conor O’Brien, Liam Harrington, Ronan Kirby, Billy Molyneaux, Matt O’Sullivan, Pa Begley, Eoin O’Doherty, Barry Duff, Brian Barry, Conor Linehan, Brian O’Meara, Shane Barry, Paul O’Brien, Niall Mulcahy, Brendan Giltenane. Subs used: Jack McCarthy, Conor O’Halloran, Cillian Archer, Mike Mullins & Cian O’Brien. Scores: Paul O’Brien 0-9 (0-5 frees), Niall Mulcahy 1-1, Brian Barry 0-1, Cian O’Brien 0-1, Conor Lenihan 0-1, Barry Duff 0-1.

NA PIARSAIGH

SENIOR HURLERS: Round 2 of the County senior hurling championship saw us paired with last years champions Kilmallock on Saturday night in Doon. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. The game could have swung either way in the finish but thankfully we saw it out on a 1-19 to 1-18 score line to go into the mini-break with 4 points on the board. Next up for the lads is Patrickswell in 3 weeks' time. Team: Evan Condon, Emmet McEvoy, Mike Casey, Gearoid Synnott, Mike Foley(0-1), Ronan Lynch(0-1), Cathall King, Will O Donoghue(0-1)capt, Keith Dempsey(0-1), Kevin Downes(0-8, 7f), Conor Boylan, David Dempsey(1-1), Peter Casey( 0-2), Adrian Breen(0-2), Will Henn(0-2). Subs: Tommy Grimes, Sean Long.

INTERMEDIATE HURLERs: On the Sunday evening our 2nd string hurlers made the short journey to Claughaun to take on Caherline in Round 2 of the Intermediate championship. Buoyed by the last gasp victory in week 1 over Feohanagh the lads were keen to keep the good form going. We were 3 points to the good inside 7 minutes with points from Pat Gleeson, Kieran Daly and a free from Shane Dowling. Two Caherline points made it 4 to 2 before four unanswered points from David Sheppard, Pat Gleeson(2) and Evan Sweeney. Further points from Gleeson, Sweeney and Sheppard had us 10 points to 8 up at the half time whistle.

We powered into the second half and 2 brilliant John Fitzgerald points drove us on. Evan Gilvarry also sprung into scoring life with two points of his own before substitute Dylan Lynch rattled the net with a goal on 45 minutes. Points from Marcus Hogan and Dylan Lynch stretched the lead with the icing on the cake coming from Evan Gilvarry with a goal on full time. Good start to the campaign for the lads with 2 wins from 2 with Murroe Boher next on the agenda in 3 weeks time.

Team: Shane Dowling(0-1), Conor Richardson, Evan Gilvarry(1-3), Padraic Heaney, Evan O Brien, James O Brien, Cathal McMullen, Dean McLoughlin, John Fitzgerald(0-2), Kevin Daly, Pat Gleeson(0-4), David Sheppard(0-1), Kieran Daly(0-1), Evan Sweeney(0-1), Niall Buckley. Final Score: Na Piarsaigh 2-20 Caherline 0-14.

LOTTO: The jackpot is now at €3400. The weekly numbers were 06, 09, 24, 29. Lucky dip winners were Joe Laffan, Kate O Brien, Micheal Fitzsimons. Sellers prize went to Bernie Buckley and door prize to Maura Wall.

NEWS: Congratulations to David O Keefe, Danny Sheehan, Marcus Murphy and Conor Bermingham(Under 14), Eoin Brosnan and Leo Connolly(Under 15), John O Keefe, Daragh Jordan and Mark Hogan (Under 16) who all represented Limerick over the weekend.

PALLASGREEN

GAA CLUB GOLF CLASSIC: All is near readiness for the Pallasgreen GAA Club Golf Classic on this Friday August 12 in Ballykisteen Golf Club. Prizes include Fourballs at some of Irelands leading golf courses. Format is a champagne scramble. Team of 4 cost €200 which includes a 2 course meal in the Pallas Bar and Bistro. For timesheet please contact Johathon Deere 086-3722601, Gillian Hynes087-2246877. Email pallasgreengaagolfclassic@gmail.com for further details.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Pallas and Croagh/Kilfinny played out an entertaining tie in Mungret last Saturday. It was a tight affair midway through the first half, but heading towards the break the westerners stole ahead by four points to take the lead by 0-10 to 0-6. The resumption saw the game reach a tense and higher level, and again the westerners seem to be coasting, but a goal from Darragh Fanning with three minutes left saw the game in the melting pot. Try as the could, Pallas could not breach the Croagh/Kilfinny defence and were narrowly defeated by 1-15 to 0-19.

Team; T McMahon, T Franklin, PJ Butler, P Franklin, K Barry, T McMahon, L O’Dea, D Fanning, P O’Dwyer, B Fanning, C Ryan, K McMahon, E Roche, C McMahon, P Roche. Subs; C McCormack, K O’Donnell,

U17 HURLING: Pallas and Cappamore battled gamely in the U17 hurling championship in Pallas last week. In a fine game Cappamore came out on top by 2-11 to 2-16. Team; Z M Ryan, H M Cai, M Looby, D Fealy, E Power, N McNamara, S Pearse, T Hourigan, E Franklin, P Phelan, D O’Connor, M Looby, E McCarthy, C O’Shaughnessy, C Stokes, A McMahon, E Pearse, J Fraher.

U19 FOOTBALL: The U19 footballers had a great win over Belville Gaels in the championship last week in Knocklong . They now progress to a county semi final against Banogue. Team; S Pearse, M Looby, J Kiely, D Fealy, T Hourigan, P Phelan, C O’Shaughnessy, Z M Ryan, C L Ryan, D O’Connor, E Power, N McNamara, J Shanahan, E Franklin, M Looby, E McCarthy, A Hanley, P O’Dea, K O’Dea, C McCormack, R Corbett, M Franklin.

LGFA: Well done to the ladies football who had a fine win over Galtee Gaels in Kilbeheny last Friday evening. Played in the picturesque pitch of Kilbeheny, Pallas trailed at half time by 1-6 to 2-4. The second half belonged to the Pallas ladies and with the aid of a strong summer breeze ran out comfortable winners by 3-16 to 3-7.

Team; L Butler, R O’Connell, A O’Connell, K Franklin, N Mulchy, A Looby, A Rodahan, C McNamara, S Dillon, S McGuinness, G Leadin, R McCarthy, L McGuinness, C Butler, C Ryan. Subs; J Gleeson, T Culbert, S Moormann.

ALL IRELAND POC FADA: Hard luck to Colin Ryan who was just pipped by Killian Phelan of Kilkenny in the All Ireland Poc Fada final in the Cooley Mountains recently. Colin had the consolation of winning the Paul Ward Memorial Trophy for the longest first puck of the day. Well done to Colin and all who travelled to support him on the day.

RESULT: Junior B Football Championship Pallas 0-4 Knockane 5-18

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO: No winner Tuesday August 2nd draw. Numbers drawn were: 1,7,9,18. Lucky Dips: Sean O’Connor, John O’Neill, Triona O’Dwyer, William Gammell, Christy McMahon. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details. Also Support the local club & join the CLUB Limerick Draw 2022

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLERS: The Senior hurlers overcame Ahane in a high-scoring Championship match at Caherconlish. We got a 2-19 to 0-20 win. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport.

JUNIOR A HURLERS: Patrickswell maintained its 100% record with a hard-fought win against Kilteely Dromkeen. Our opponents scored two points in the first three minutes, before Patrickswell's reply of five points in eight minutes (Eoin Harmon 0-2, Gavin Carey, Cian O'Gorman and Jamie Dillon). Kilteely responded with two points, but Cian O'Gorman's goal and Eoin Harmon's point cemented a 1-6 to 0-4 lead after 15 minutes. The East men dominated the latter stages of the first half and their haul of 1-4 to Patrickswell's two points meant that we were inseparable at 1-8 each. Patrickswell had an important purple patch of five points in five minutes from Jamie Dillon 0-2, Eoin Harmon 0-2 and David Woulfe. The tide seemed to have turned, but Kilteely Dromkeen scored a second goal to reduce the deficit to 1-16 to 2-11. Patrickswell edged the next ten minutes as Jamie Dillon stole a second goal and Eoin Harmon contributed four points. By the 55th minute, the margin was 2-20 to 2-12. However the lead was never fully secured and Kilteely Dromkeen bossed the last seven minutes with a haul of 1-4 to Jamie Dillon's solitary point. Thankfully the 'Well held firm to win by 2-21 to 3-16.

JUNIOR B HURLERS: The Junior B hurlers hung on for a draw against Monaleen in a game they might have won, but could have lost. Patrickswell roared out of the traps and scored seven points in the first ten minutes. The 'Well were comfortably ahead by 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time. By the 45th minute, Patrickswell had a seemingly unassailable 0-17 to 0-8 lead. However Monaleen scored a goal to trim the deficit to six points. Barry Foley's point was met with three points in three minutes from Monaleen, while Aidan Scanlon's point in the 50th minute was countered by five points in succession. The teams settled for a 0-19 to 1-16 draw.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Tuesday August 2 was not won. The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 16 and 29. The bonus number was 27. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Mary Darcy and the €20 prizes were claimed by James Lynch, Padraig Punch, Olive Fahy, Mary & Emma O'Reilly and C McNally. This week's jackpot is €17,200.

ST KIERANS

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: St Kieran's defeated Askeaton by 2-18 to 1-13 in Round 1 of Group 3 of the County Junior A Hurling Championship at Mick Neville Park on Thursday August 4. They led by 2-12 to 0-7 at half time and ran out convincing winners.

Team: Cillian Ambrose 0-1, Shay Greaney, Diarmuid Mulcahy, Aaron Heffernan, Jack Ben Harnett, Brendan Mc Carthy, Cathal Mc Enery, Micheál Murphy, Mossie Shine 1-0, Cormac Mann 0-1, Darragh Treacy 0-2, Danny Collum, Eoin Mc Enery 1-3, Johnny Mc Carthy, Ian Mackessy 0-11. Subs Mike Flynn, Liam Kennedy, Anthony Mullins, Anthony Molyneaux. They meet Feenagh/Kilmeedy in Round 2 in Knockaderry on Saturday August 13.

JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP: St Kieran's lost to Granagh/Ballingarry 0-10 to 0-9 in the First Round of the West Junior B Hurling Championship at Raheenagh on Friday August 5. They trailed by 0-7 to 0-4 at half time. TEAM Liam Ward, Darragh Mc Mahon, Billy Breen, Brian O'Neill, William Steele, Mikey Breen, Kevin Meade, James O'Connor, Edward Fitzgerald, Conor Woulfe, Seamus Mangan, Cathal O'Connor, Conor Kelly, Evan Donovan, Podge Balfe. They are in Group 1 with Adare, Killeedy and Newcastle West, also in the group.

ROUNDERS: St Kieran's lost 21-7 to Sporting Limerick in the Ladies Intermediate Championship at Coolcappa on Friday August 5. Training in Ardagh continues each Sunday evening from 7.30pm. Next up is the Munster Competition in Mallow on Sunday September 4.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

LIMERICK SHC: Our seniors lost out to Kildimo Pallaskenry in the second round of the Championship last Saturday. Final Score 0-18 to 0-11. The championship is still wide open in this group with only Ballybrown winning both their games. Our next round is against Blackrock on the first weekend of September. We would like to thank Cronan Garry for the sponsorship of the food after both games and John Godfrey for refreshments.

JUNIORS: Best wishes to our Junior hurlers who take on neighbours Ballybricken/Bohermore on Thursday August 11th in Caherelly at 7pm.

CLUB FAMILY FUN DAY:Our Family Fun Day will take place on Sunday September 11 between 2-5pm.