Teams confirmed for charity match between Limerick and Tipperary hurling legends

12 Aug 2022

Teams confirmed for charity hurling match between Limerick and Tipperary legends

Steve McDonogh and Michael Cleary to rekindle rivalries from the 1990s in Saturday's Limerick v Tipperary hurling legends charity match

Jerome O'Connell

12 Aug 2022 7:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO star-studded panels of hurlers from yesteryear have been confirmed for this weekend’s special charity game between Limerick and Tipperary.

Boher GAA field hosts the inter-county hurling fixture this Saturday August 13 at 2pm – all in aid of Crumlin’s Children Hospital.

Richie Bennis and Eamonn Cregan will be the guest managers of Limerick and Conor O’Donovan will be at the helm of The Premier County.

Entry to the charity game is €10 for adults, €5 for U16s and U5 are free – tickets can be purchased online on eventbrite.ie or on the day at the venue.

After the on-field activity, there will be a BBQ and raffle afterwards in Pa McGraths in Boher. Among the items up for grabs are signed jerseys, concert tickets, hotel vouchers and hampers.

Face-painting and food stalls will also be present in Boher during the game.

It is also hoped to have the Liam MacCarthy and Mick Mackey Cups in attendance along with a number of current Limerick hurling heroes.

Proceedings will begin with a minutes silence in memory of the late Tipperary and Clonoulty-Rossmore hurler Dillon Quirke.

LIMERICK: Joe Quaid, Barry Foley, TJ Ryan, Ciaran Carey, Steve McDonogh, Mark Foley, Albert Shanahan, Pat Tobin, Seanie Tobin, Kevin Tobin, Niall Moran, Paudie McNamara, Paudie O’Dwyer, Ollie Moran, Leo O’Connor, Willie Walsh, Donie Ryan, James Butler, Owen O'Neill, John Flavin, Seamus Hickey, Alan Browne, Tom Condon, Pat Heffernan, Turlough Herbert, Adrian O'Sullivan.

TIPPERARY: Brendan Cummins, Paul Curran, Eoin Kelly, Shane McGrath, John Leahy, Philip Maher, Micheal Webster, Michael Cleary, Michael Ryan, Conor O’Mahony, Conor O'Brien, Paul Kelly, Pat Kerwick, Gearoid Ryan, Hugh Moloney, Paddy Stapleton, Conal Bonner, Conor Stakelum, James Woodlock, Seamus Hennessy, Joe Hayes, Mark O’Leary, John Carroll, Kevin Tucker, Tony Delaney.

