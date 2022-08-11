Limerick GAA hurling and football fixtures for the week August 11-16

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday August 11 to Tuesday August 16.
Thursday August 11
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3
Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff in Kilmallock at 6.45pm
Knockainey v Effin in Hospital at 6.45pm
County U19 A Football Championship Semi Final
Ballysteen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in The Bog Garden at 6.45pm
Shannon Gaels v Rathkeale Cappagh in Newcastle West at 6.45pm
County U19 B Football Championship Semi Final
Galtee Gaels v Knockaderry in Knocklong at 6.45pm
Friday August 12
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3
Newcastle West v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 6.45pm
County Premier U19 Football Championship Semi Final
Mungret St Pauls v St Kierans in Ballybrown at 6.45
County U19 B Football Championship Semi Final
Banogue v Pallasgreen in Fedamore at 6.45
Saturday August 13
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3
Cappamore v Glenroe in Hospital at 6.45pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v St Kierans in Knockaderry 7pm
County Intermediate Football Championship Round 2
Glin v Crecora-Manister in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Sunday August 14
County Premier U19 Football Championship Semi Final
Galbally v Monaleen in Doon at 5pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Cois Laoi Gaels v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Fedamore at 6pm
Tuesday August 16
County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Semi Final
Newcastle West v Bruff in Mick Neville Park at 6.45pm
Monaleen v Mungret St Pauls in Caherdavin at 6.45pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Naomh Eoin-Cnoc Gaels v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 6.45pm
Ballybrown v Kilmallock in Ballyagran at 6.45pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe in Kilbreedy at 6.45pm
Belville Gaels v Pallasgreen in Ballybrown at 6.45pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Croagh at 6.45pm
St Kierans v Croom/Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 6.45pm
