11 Aug 2022

Limerick GAA hurling and football fixtures for the week August 11-16

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week August 11-16

11 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday August 11 to Tuesday August 16.

Thursday August 11

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3

Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff in Kilmallock at 6.45pm

Knockainey v Effin in Hospital at 6.45pm

County U19 A Football Championship Semi Final

Ballysteen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in The Bog Garden at 6.45pm

Shannon Gaels v Rathkeale Cappagh in Newcastle West at 6.45pm

County U19 B Football Championship Semi Final

Galtee Gaels v Knockaderry in Knocklong at 6.45pm

Friday August 12

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3

Newcastle West v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 6.45pm

County Premier U19 Football Championship Semi Final

Mungret St Pauls v St Kierans in Ballybrown at 6.45

County U19 B Football Championship Semi Final

Banogue v Pallasgreen in Fedamore at 6.45

Saturday August 13

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3

Cappamore v Glenroe in Hospital at 6.45pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v St Kierans in Knockaderry 7pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Round 2

Glin v Crecora-Manister in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Sunday August 14

County Premier U19 Football Championship Semi Final

Galbally v Monaleen in Doon at 5pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Cois Laoi Gaels v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Fedamore at 6pm

Tuesday August 16

County Premier U19 Hurling Championship Semi Final

Newcastle West v Bruff in Mick Neville Park at 6.45pm

Monaleen v Mungret St Pauls in Caherdavin at 6.45pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Naomh Eoin-Cnoc Gaels v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 6.45pm

Ballybrown v Kilmallock in Ballyagran at 6.45pm

County U19 B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe in Kilbreedy at 6.45pm

Belville Gaels v Pallasgreen in Ballybrown at 6.45pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Croagh at 6.45pm

St Kierans v Croom/Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 6.45pm

