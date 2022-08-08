Nine of 28 teams still hold 100% records across the top four tiers of Limerick club hurling

FAVOURITES Na Piarsaigh are the early pace-setters in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

Just one month since John Kiely’s Limerick hurling heroes, lifted Liam MacCarthy Cup honours in Croke Park and two rounds of the local club hurling championship are complete.

And, Na Piarsaigh are the only side with a 100% record in Group One of the championship.

Indeed across the 28 teams in the top four tiers of Limerick club hurling, just nine teams have recorded back-to-back wins across the opening two weekends of action - Na Piarsaigh and Ballybrown in the SHC, Croagh-Kilfinny and Na Piarsaigh in the IHC and Templeglantine, Monagea, Tournafulla, Doon and Patrickswell in the JAHC.

The Na Piarsaigh senior hurlers have beaten holders Kilmallock and Doon in successive weekends to enter a three-week break in a lofty position.

David Dempsey has been among the goals in both games, with Kevin Downes and Peter Casey also in fine scoring form for the Light Blues who are looking to win their seventh Daly Cup title since their 2011 breakthrough season.

“I thought it was a very good game of hurling with two good teams on show and we ultimately came out on top because we were lucky in a couple of plays that had an influence on the scoreline at the end. We are just happy to keeping moving in the championship,” said Na Piarsaigh manager Kieran Bermingham after their one point win over Kilmallock.

The manager was full of praise for his five All-Ireland SHC winning heroes and their impact on the club side.

“There isn’t a team in the country that wouldn't be waiting with open arms for the likes of William O’Donoghue, the Caseys and Conor Boylan. We are really proud of the lads and proud of what they have brought to Limerick and delighted to have them back,” outlined Bermingham.

Elsewhere in Group One, Kilmallock, Doon and Patrickswell all have one win from two outings.

Despite the long-term injury to Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane being held scoreless from play, Patrickswell bounced back to winning ways with five points to spare over Ahane over the weekend. Tom Morrissey hit 15-points for the Castleconnell side but it wasn’t enough to overhaul The Well.

Doon, who were without injured inter-county starlet Adam English, recorded their first win when a return of 1-5 from Pat Ryan inspired them to victory over Adare, who scored just 1-1 from play across the entire game.

In Group Two, Ballybrown have a 100% record after they defeated neighbours Mungret by 14-points. Limerick senior and U20 player Colin Coughlan scored six points from midfield for the winners.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry had seven points to spare over South Liberties with Kyle Hayes leading the way. Garryspillane won the south Limerick derby against Blackrock with goals from subs Paddy Kennedy and Callum Sheehan.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Garryspillane, Mungret and Liberties all have won win to-date, with Blackrock the only side yet to record a positive result after round rounds of action.

In the Premier Intermediate Championship, there is no 100% record with Newcastle West, Bruff and Glenroe recording one win and one draw so far.

Monaleen, Effin and Dromin-Athlacca each have one win, while Knockiney drew with Bruff. That leaves last year’s finalists Cappamore yet to get a positive result.

While the senior championship commences a three week break, there is Tier Two action next weekend – all games at 6.45pm.

Monaleen and Newcastle West meet on Friday in Mick Neville Park, while on Thursday evening, there are two south Limerick derbies – David Reidy’s Dromin-Athlacca and Sean Finn’s Bruff in Kilmallock and Knockainey against Effin in Hospital. Next Saturday it’s top against bottom when Cappamore and Glenroe meet in Hospital.

In the Limerick IHC, Croagh-Kilfinny and Na Piarsaigh are top of their respective groups with 100% records. At the other end of proceedings, Murroe-Boher have suffered two defeats.

In the junior ranks, five teams have two wins - Tournafulla and Patrickswell the only two sides in the same JAHC group.