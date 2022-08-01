Search

01 Aug 2022

Limerick hurling trio to compete in the All-Ireland Poc Fada final on the Cooley Mountains

Limerick trio

Colin Ryan with Poc Fada sponsor Martin Donnelly and Ard Stiúrthóir CLG Tom Ryan at the launch in Croke Park. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

01 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THREE from Limerick will compete in the M Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada final this Bank Holiday Monday on the Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Co. Louth.

Pallasgreen’s Colin Ryan will attempt to defend his All-Ireland title this August 1.

The 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner will be joined by another two from Limerick – John Chawke of Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Tadgh Boddy of Bruff.

Both qualified for the national finals via the Munster Poc Fada finals on Kerry Head in Ballyheigue – Chawke finished runner-up in the senior section, while Boddy won the U16 hurling provincial title.

This year will see the provincial winners in all competitions return to Annaverna Mountain in a highly competitive field after the special 2021 event marked 60 years of All-Ireland Poc Fada competition, with Pallasgreen’s Colin Ryan attempting to win Limerick's first back-to-back titles.

Both Pat Hartigan and Albert Shanahan are two-time winners.

The Poc Fada continues to be sponsored by Martin Donnelly who has been sponsoring the GAA Poc Fada for more than 25 years through his MD myclubshop.ie brand.

“Gaelic games give us a link to our history and heritage and this is especially true of the Poc Fada. Over the beautiful but challenging course of the Annavernagh mountains, hurlers and camogie players get to continue a tradition that we trace back to Setanta and beyond,” said Ard Stiúrthóir CLG Tom Ryan at the launch.

