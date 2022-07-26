Limerick senior club football final target for opening of new stand in Mick Neville Park

THE Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship final looks set to be played in Mick Neville Park.

A long awaited spectator stand is currently under construction in the Rathkeale based Limerick GAA Centre of Excellence.

And, with the stand set for completion this Autumn, Mick Neville Park could be set to host the 2022 Limerick SFC final.

The under construction stand will cater for up to 800 spectators and there is an option to extend in future years.

Dressing rooms, referee room and a gym also remain in the pipeline for Mick Neville Park.

The covered stand is a decade in the pipeline for the centre of excellence facility.

In early 2012, planning permission was granted for works to complete the main playing pitch in the Rathkeale based grounds.

Those plans included ‘the construction of a stadium complex to incorporate a seated spectator stand’ and ’four players dressing rooms, treatment rooms, referee’s changing facilities’. Also included in those state-of-the-art plans were ‘gymnasium and indoor handball court with spectator seating’ and ‘first floor conference room and office area with second floor press and media rooms’.

However, that planning permission lapsed and a new scaled back proposal was submitted in 2019.