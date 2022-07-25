Fixtures confirmed: 56 teams commence their Limerick club hurling championship campaigns

Pictured at the launch of the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC. PIC: Dave Gaynor
THERE is round one action in the top four tiers of the Limerick club hurling championship this weekend; July 28-31.
A total of 56 teams will represent 47 clubs across the senior, intermediate and junior ranks.
There are 28 games at 19 venues, from Thursday to Sunday - due to varying development works there are no games in the TUS Gaerlic Grounds, Bruff or Newcastle West.
There is just one double-header - Saturday in Kilmallock with the Limerick Premier IHC clash of Effin and Bruff at 5pm, followed by the Limerick SHC meeting of Na Piarsaigh and Doon at 7pm.
FIXTURES
Limerick SHC Group 1 Round 1
Adare v Ahane, Thursday July 28 in Claughaun at 7pm
Na Piarsaigh v Doon, Saturday July 30 in Kilmallock at 7pm
Kilmallock v Patrickswell, Saturday July 30 in Claughaun at 7pm
Limerick SHC Group 2 Round 1
Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Friday July 29 in Clarina at 7pm
Garryspillane v South Liberties, Saturday July 30 in Doon at 7pm
Ballybrown v Blackrock, Saturday July 30 in Ballyagran at 7pm
Limerick Premier IHC Round 1
Cappamore v Monaleen, Friday July 29 in Caherconlish at 7pm
Newcastle West v Glenroe, Friday July 29 in Feeangh at 7pm
Effin v Bruff, Saturday July 30 in Kilmallock at 5pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey, Saturday July 30 in Knocklong at 7pm
Limerick IHC Group 1 Round 1
Croom v Caherline, Thursday July 28 in Fedamore at 7pm
Murroe-Boher v Bruree, Sunday 31 in Hospital at 2pm
Na Piarsaigh v Feohanagh, Sunday July 31 in Croagh at 7pm
Limerick IHC Group 2 Round 1
Knockaderry v Pallasgreen, Saturday July 30 in Mungret at 7pm
Granagh-Ballingarry v Croagh-Kilfinny, Sunday July 31 in The Bog Garden at 2pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Kilmallock, Sunday July 31 in Knocklong at 7pm
Limerick JAHC Group 1 Round 1
Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister, Saturday July 30 in Caherelly at 7pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday July 30 in Kilbreedy at 7pm
Templeglantine v Blackrock, Sunday July 31 in Dromcollogher at 2pm
Limerick JAHC Group 2 Round 1
St Patricks v Killeedy, Saturday July 30 in Ballingarry at 7pm
Monagea v Ahane, Saturday July 30 in Croagh at 7pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v Claughaun, Sunday July 31 in Fedamore at 2pm
Limerick JAHC Group 3 Round 1
St Kierans v Askeaton, Friday July 29 in The Bog Garden at 7pm
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mungret, Saturday July 30 in Mick Neville Park at 7pm
Ballybrown v Doon, Sunday July 31 in Caherconlish at 7pm
Limerick JAHC Group 4 Round 1
Tournafulla v Rathkeale, Saturday July 30 in Quaid Park at 7pm
Patrickswell v Old Christians, Sunday July 31 in Mungret at 7pm
Garryspillane v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Sunday July 31 in Hospital at 7pm
