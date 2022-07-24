John Kiely keen to press pause on any talk about a Limerick hurling four-in-a-row

THE Liam MacCarthy Cup hadn’t arrived back to Limerick to celebrate the three-in-a-row when there was the first mention of a four-in-a-row.

Kilkenny, 2006-09, are the only side in hurling’s history to put four All-Ireland SHC titles together and that will be Limerick’s quest in 2023.

But for John Kiely, plenty celebrating and resting first.

“We will deal with that and no doubt we will deal with that very effectively but for now it’s very important we enjoy today. Yesterday was all about yesterday and making sure we made every minute of yesterday count but you need to enjoy the moment because you don’t know when things are going to change for any of us,” said the all-conquering manager at the team hotel.

“Everything evolves over time and it’s important to enjoy the moments when they come.”

The bookies have marked Limerick up as 4-5 hot favourites to be champions again. Galway are 6-1 second in the betting with Kilkenny at 7-1 and Waterford, Cork, Clare and Tipperary all 10-1.

John Kiely does expect to be able to call upon all his 2022 panel for next season.

“I've nothing to indicate the contrary, nobody has said anything to me. I always leave it up to the lads themselves to make their own minds up when they're happy to call it a day. I don't see any reason why any of our lads should. They've lots to contribute. They're fresh, healthy and hearty thank God. So long may that continue.”

For Cian Lynch and Brian O’Grady they have months of rehab ahead. O’Grady, who starred for the UL Fitzgibbon Cup winners in the Spring, had a cruciate ligament operation on May 3. Lynch faces up to three months on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

For others, the club hurling championship is just around the corner. The first round games at senior, intermediate and junior are set for next weekend of July 28-31.