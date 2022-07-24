Search

24 Jul 2022

John Kiely keen to press pause on any talk about a Limerick hurling four-in-a-row

John Kiely keen to press pause on any talk about a Limerick hurling four-in-a-row

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely pictured at the homecoming celebrations in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

24 Jul 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Liam MacCarthy Cup hadn’t arrived back to Limerick to celebrate the three-in-a-row when there was the first mention of a four-in-a-row.

Kilkenny, 2006-09, are the only side in hurling’s history to put four All-Ireland SHC titles together and that will be Limerick’s quest in 2023.

But for John Kiely, plenty celebrating and resting first.

“We will deal with that and no doubt we will deal with that very effectively but for now it’s very important we enjoy today. Yesterday was all about yesterday and making sure we made every minute of yesterday count but you need to enjoy the moment because you don’t know when things are going to change for any of us,” said the all-conquering manager at the team hotel.

“Everything evolves over time and it’s important to enjoy the moments when they come.”

The bookies have marked Limerick up as 4-5 hot favourites to be champions again. Galway are 6-1 second in the betting with Kilkenny at 7-1 and Waterford, Cork, Clare and Tipperary all 10-1.

John Kiely does expect to be able to call upon all his 2022 panel for next season.

“I've nothing to indicate the contrary, nobody has said anything to me. I always leave it up to the lads themselves to make their own minds up when they're happy to call it a day. I don't see any reason why any of our lads should. They've lots to contribute. They're fresh, healthy and hearty thank God. So long may that continue.”

For Cian Lynch and Brian O’Grady they have months of rehab ahead. O’Grady, who starred for the UL Fitzgibbon Cup winners in the Spring, had a cruciate ligament operation on May 3. Lynch faces up to three months on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

For others, the club hurling championship is just around the corner. The first round games at senior, intermediate and junior are set for next weekend of July 28-31.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media