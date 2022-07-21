Search

21 Jul 2022

Almost €1millon viewers watch Limerick's historic All-Ireland hurling final with Kilkenny

Limerick defender Sean Finn clears his lines in Croke Park. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 Jul 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

RTE have released figures that show almost €1millon viewers watched Limerick's victory over Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final last Sunday.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of RTE Sport confirmed that an average of 774,000 viewers watched Limerick's historic hat-trick of Liam MacCarthy Cup title wins - that's a share of 72% of those watching TV at the time.

Viewing numbers peaked at 5.05pm with 882,000 watching as the nail-baiting final whistle was blown in Croke Park.

On top of that, there were 113,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player, up from 92,000 last year.

And, of course the final was also televised live on Sky Sports.

The Sunday Game Live show was presented by Joanne Cantwell with studio guests Anthony Daly, Liam Sheedy and Donal Og Cusack. Marty Morrissey was the big match commentator, with Michael Duignan (Offaly) on match analysis.

Limerick's own Shane Dowling and Kilkenny's Jackie Tyrrell were pitch-side pundits for the final which was shown on RTE 1.

