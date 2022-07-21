Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week July 21-25

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday July 21 to Monday July 25.
Thursday July 21
County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Crecora-Manister v St Patricks in Clarina at 7.30pm
County U19 A Football Championship Group 1 Round 2
Shannon Gaels v Ballysteen in Ballyhahill at 7.30pm
Friday July 22
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Balllybrown v Blackrock in Ballybrown at 7.30pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Kilmallock in Croagh at 7.30pm
County U19 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Glenroe v Mungret St Pauls in Glenroe at 7.30pm
County U19 B Football Championship Group 1 Round 2
Galtee Gaels v Dromcollagher-Broadford in Kilbehenny at 7.30pm
County U19 B Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
St Senans v Ahane in Foynes at 7.30pm
Sunday July 24
County Intermediate Football Championship Round 2
St Patricks v St Senans in Ballybrown at 1.30pm
Glin v Crecora-Manister in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale at 7.30pm
County U19 B Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
Pallasgreen v Ahane in Pallasgreen at 7.30pm
Monday July 25
County U19 A Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
Rathkeale-Cappagh v Na Piarsaigh in The Bog Garden at 7.30pm
County U19 A Football Championship Group 1 Round 3
Galtee Gaels v Belville Gaels in Kilbehenny at 7.30pm
