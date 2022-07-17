Limerick hurlers chase historic hat-trick in All-Ireland SHC final against Kilkenny

LIMERICK bid to copper-fasten their place among the greatest of hurling teams when they play Kilkenny in this Sunday afternoon's All-Ireland Championship final.

As John Kiely’s men bid to complete a historic three-in-a-row, it is the 36-time champions in black and amber that stand between the men in green and an 11th title for the Shannonsiders.

Back in 2019, Brian Cody’s Noresiders dethroned Limerick at the semi final stage by one point. That was Limerick’s last defeat in championship hurling and now 15 games unbeaten the men in green look to send captain Declan Hannon back up the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the fourth time in five years.

Limerick play in a third successive All-Ireland SHC final for the first time since 1933-36. But a hat-trick of titles has never been won by Limerick – indeed just Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary have done so. Kilkenny did so last in 2006-09, Cork in 1976-78 and Tipperary in 1949-51.

Limerick are currently 15-games unbeaten in championship hurling – Kilkenny went 21 games unbeaten between 2006-2010, while second on the list is the 16 games unbeaten for Tipperary between 1949-52.

These counties are meeting in a ninth ever All-Ireland SHC final with four victories each to-date.

They have met 14 times in the championship: Kilkenny have won nine times to Limerick’s five It’s 2-1 to the Leinster county in the John Kiely era, with Limerick’s 2018 quarter final win the first for the county over Kilkenny since the ‘73 final.

Brian Cody, who is in his 24th season as Kilkenny manager, leads them into an All-Ireland final for the 19th time - they have won 11, lost five and drawn two of the previous 18. Under his watch, it’s 6-1 to Kilkenny in championship meetings with Limerick.

The last final clash was in 2007 and for this final it’s role reversal from 15 years ago. Limerick are now the defending champions, the favourites and the more experienced side against a Kilkenny team who has lost their last two final appearances, are without ultimate success in seven years and will have at least five players starting their first final.

All that means back-to-back champions Limerick are the 1/2 favourites with Kilkenny available at 9/2.

In a 20th ever final, Limerick arrive into the July 17 decider with six games played – returning five wins and a draw. Kilkenny have played seven games but if their early round games with Westmeath and Laois are taken out of the equation, they have lost two of their last five games.

Limerick have scored seven goals in six games, while Kilkenny have nine in their last five games. At the other end of the field, both have have kept clean sheets in three of their last four outings.

Limerick line-out without the injured 2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch. The line-up, confirmed on Friday night, is unchanged from the semi final win over Galway - details here

With no curtain-raiser and Clonliffe College no longer available for car parking, supporters are asked to plan their journey and arrive early to the stadium where turnstiles will be open from the earlier time of 1pm.

The Gardai have advised that severe parking restrictions will be in place.

Pre-match musical entertainment will be provided by Hermitage Green and Ronan Tynan and the Artane School of Music, and the jubilee teams of Clare (1995 & 1997) and Wexford (1996) will be introduced to the crowd in the build-up to the game.

As the country is again mindful of the plight of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Ireland, there will be an acknowledgment of the work being done to support these refugees by clubs and communities. The Liam MacCarthy Cup will be brought onto the field and placed on its plinth by Ukrainian children.

The GAA will also mark the 175th anniversary of the birth of Michael Cusack who was a driving force behind the formation of the GAA in 1884.

Amhrán na bhFiann will be performed by Artane and it will be signed by Senan Dunne and Caroline O’Leary.

The throw-in for the final will be at 3.30pm and it will be refereed by Colm Lyons from Cork.

If today’s final is level, extra time will be played. If still level, the game will go to a replay, which will be played on Saturday July 30 in Croke Park.