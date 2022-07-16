Limerick and Waterford meet in today's televised All-Ireland camogie quarter final

LIMERICK play in the knockout stages of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship for just the fourth time in 20 years this Saturday afternoon.

The Limerick v Waterford quarter final in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship takes place in Thurles at 3.15 – a double-header with Dublin v Kilkenny at 5.30. Both games are live on RTE2 television.

It’s a first quarter final since 2019 and prior to that it was 2005 and 2003 for Limerick appearances in the knockout stages.

Limerick’s top scorer Caoimhe Costelloe is in her 10th season in the inter-county set-up and wants to make this quarter final appearance count.

“I don’t take these days for granted because I have been around a very long time at this stage and 2019 was the only time we made it to the knockout stages. I am going to try and make sure we make the most of the opportunity which has presented itself on Saturday,” said the Adare star.

Limerick and Waterford are battling for a semi final spot in Croke Park on Saturday July 23.

“We have avoided them (Waterford) in the last year or so but we played them in a couple of challenge games and I was very impressed with them the day of the Munster SHC final when they were playing Tipperary before our hurlers. They looked a serious outfit and we are going to have to be at our very very best in order to compete with them for as long as we can and then see where that takes us after that,” said Costelloe, who was speaking at a media event to mark her award as the June PwC GPA Player of the Month.

Limerick lost four league games and ended up being relegated out of Division One and then lost the opening games championship games before wins over Offaly, Down and Antrim sealed this quarter final place.

“I was there in 2013 when we managed to retain our Division One status and to lose it having been there for so many years was hugely disappointing but we knew that when we got into the group games, although we had Kilkenny and Galway in the first couple of games, that we wouldn't be far off it. We are a very resilient group and I think that showed more than anything,” recapped Costelloe of the season.

“Had you said at the start of the year that we were going to make it to an All-Ireland quarter final or maybe even at the start of the championship, I don’t know how many people would have believed us part from those inside the group. There is no doubt we struggled in the league a bit - we had a lot of turnover of players and it took us a little while to get up to the pace of it. We got a win against Offaly when it was backs to the wall and a win like that can turn around a season. It gave us huge confidence going into the Down and then the Antrim game we knew was winner takes all.”

Victory on Saturday would send Limerick into the semi finals for the first time since 2005 and return the Shannonside camogie to Croke Park for the first time since 2019 junior final loss or the 2014 intermediate final victory under Joe Quaid.

“We can’t look past the quarter final because Waterford are an incredible team. For us it’s just another game and it’s about getting our performance to a level where we can compete with Waterford. It’s very important that we do ourselves justice on the day,” said Costelloe.

Limerick are under the management of former Tipperary manager John Lillis this season. Costelloe praised the manager for the mid-season introduction of coaches Declan Nash and Darragh O’Grady.

“It has been a master stroke by John to get then back involved because we weren’t going all that well up to that point when they came in as well as John Meskell along the sideline who brings huge experience from his time in the academy. It was well documented in the past just how much we wanted them (Nash and O’Grady) to stay on. We are very grateful that they were willing to come back in - more so for the older players than anything else because they give us huge belief in our own ability.”