Brian Cody: Limerick 'have all the ingredients that any great team wants'

BRIAN Cody has guided Kilkenny to 11 All-Ireland SHC titles but crucially the last victory came back in 2015.

For many, a 12th success in 2022 would rank as one of Cody’s biggest achievements as Kilkenny manager, with a once in a generation Limerick team eyeing a third title on the trot and a fourth in five years.

A big challenge lies in store for the Cats but as a county they never take a backward step and Cody is as enthusiastic as ever when looking ahead to the final.

“I’m not any more excited than I would be in any other year but if we were to win then that certainly would be exciting,” Cody said with a grin on his face.

He added: “I’m very much focused on how the game may go on Sunday. I don’t think about our lack of success and we love to be involved every year. The reality too is that we have been beaten in the All-Ireland semi-finals in the last two years so we have been very close to getting to a final and even last year it was only in extra-time when we lost out to Cork. So it’s not as if we’ve been completely off the radar the last few years,” he added. “We’ve been competitive without being successful.”

Kilkenny are coming into the game as big underdogs but that’s not something that overly surprises Cody seeing as they are up against a team who are looking to continue their hurling domination.

“I’m always positive on things but it is a phenomenal challenge in reality. I suppose it’s the greatest challenge that a Kilkenny team has faced in a long time when you take into account where we are coming from, where they have been and where they are currently.”

Kilkenny haven’t played Limerick since they beat them in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final so the pairing is rather fresh. The Kilkenny manager knows that to repeat that result will require a big performance against a team that has excelled in the three years since, remaining unbeaten in championship hurling.

“It’s been a while since we’ve played Limerick but what they’ve done over the last few years has been on a different level to what we’ve been doing obviously and they have been the champions over the last two years,” Cody said.

“They are a top quality side who have all the ingredients that any great team wants. There’s always five or six teams in contention to win an All-Ireland but Limerick have really came together as a team since we played them in 2019. The type of physical power that they have has been very impressive.”