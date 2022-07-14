Search

14 Jul 2022

Liam Cronin on the key questions ahead of Limerick and Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling final

Liam Cronin on the key questions ahead of Limerick and Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling final

Liam Cronin on the Ardscoil Ris sideline

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Jul 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CAPPAMORE native Liam Cronin is perhaps best known across Limerick for his role in the rise to prominence of hurling in Ardscoil Ris.

Cronin is a former Clare senior hurling coach and for the last two years worked under Mattie Kenny's Dublin senior hurlers.

Closer to home, Cronin is the current Mungret senior hurling manager - winning the Limerick Premier IHC last season.

Cronin answers four key questions ahead of Sunday's Croke Park showdown between Limerick and Kilkenny.

What are your thoughts on the All-Ireland final being played at the earlier date of July 17?

I can understand the reasons behind it, in particular giving the club player that bit more certainty around championship fixtures and also having the month of August for club championship. But I think there are further adjustments that still need to be made to the inter county schedule.

What are the key head-to-heads and match-ups in Sunday's final?

There will be fantastic battles all over the field. The biggest one for me will be Huw Lawlor v Aaron Gillane. Aaron had another brilliant game in the semi final scoring 6pts from play off Daithi Burke and is the championship’s top scorer from play heading into the final. Lawlor for me is up there as one of the best full backs in the game at the moment.

How will the two-week build-up to the final impact on team preparation compared to the traditionally longer build-up? 

I think at this stage management teams and players have the two week lead in really well fine tuned. Both teams would of had a plan in place that would have kicked in to action as soon as they got over the line in their respective semi finals. Recovery, analysis, keeping players that have had a lot of game time ticking over, getting an extra two weeks of work in to key players returning from injury, will all be part of it.

Which side will win Sunday's final and why?

Limerick, by the smallest of margins! Use of the ball in possession will be a key focus area. If Limerick can transition from defence to attack efficiently against intense Kilkenny pressure this will allow them to play the game on their terms. Diarmaid Byrnes’ ability to score frees from distance could be a big asset as Kilkenny try and stop the Limerick attack at source.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media