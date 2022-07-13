David Breen on the key questions ahead of Limerick and Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling final

DAVID Breen is a former Limerick senior hurling captain and All-Ireland club SHC winner with Na Piarsaigh.

Breen played against Kilkenny in the 2014 All-Ireland SHC semi final and 2012 quarter final, when he was a Limerick goal scorer.

Breen answers four key questions ahead of Sunday's Croke Park showdown between Limerick and Kilkenny.

What are your thoughts on the All-Ireland final being played at the earlier date of July 17?

I think its been a success for the GAA. They could shift it from 13 to 15 weeks to allow a bit more breathing space for teams but overall its been a success. This allows club games to be played at the right time of year.

What are the key head-to-heads and match-ups in Sunday's final?

Cody v Kiely (&co.) – They will move the pieces around board particularly in the opening 10-minutes. Mikey Butler v Aaron Gillane and Adiran Mullen v William O’Donoghue.

How will the two-week build-up to the final impact on team preparation compared to the traditionally longer build-up?

Three weeks is ideal. But two is better than four. When both teams are on a roll like they are, as a player, you’re just itching to get out and play again. You cut your cloth accordingly as far as recovery and training goes. Both teams will have no problems with two weeks.

Which side will win Sunday's final and why?

Limerick. Kilkenny have stopped this group in their tracks in 2019 and have a history of doing it at underage level too. However, I think Limerick are too versatile around the pitch and on the bench. Above all else they wont be lacking motivation against this Kilkenny side.